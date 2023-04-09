NORFOLK, Va. — The Gwinnett Stripers cut into a three-run deficit with a two-run eighth inning, but the comeback ended there in a 4-3 loss to the Norfolk Tides on a windy Easter Sunday at Harbor Park.
Gwinnett (2-6) went 1-4 on the opening road trip of the season.
Down 2-0 after four, the Stripers cut the deficit in half on Braden Shewmake’s two-out RBI single in the fifth. Norfolk (7-1) raised the lead to 4-1 with runs in the fifth and sixth, but Gwinnett climbed back to within a run in the eighth. An infield single by Magneuris Sierra, double by Joe Hudson, RBI single by Joe Dunand and sacrifice fly by Justin Dean trimmed the Tides’ advantage to 4-3.
The Stripers stranded the tying runs in both the eighth and ninth, however, as Nick Vespi (H, 3) and Joey Krehbiel (SV, 2) closed it out.
Sierra (3-for-4, run, 2 stolen bases) and Shewmake (2-for-5, RBI) each had multi-hit games for the Stripers. Gwinnett starter Allan Winans (L, 0-1) yielded four runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. All four of Norfolk’s hits went for extra bases, including solo home runs by Jordan Westburg (2) and Greg Cullen (1) and an RBI double by Hudson Haskin. Kyle Dowdy (W, 2-0) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win in relief.
Vaughn Grissom beat out an infield single in the seventh, finishing 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Grissom has not struck out in 39 plate appearances to start his Triple-A career. The Stripers are now 0-3 in day games this season, and 0-3 in games decided by one run.
Gwinnett returns home to face Memphis on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field.
