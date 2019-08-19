NORFOLK, Va. — The Gwinnett Stripers erased a four-run deficit to tie their game with the Norfolk Tides, but the hosts answered with a run in the bottom of the eighth to gain a 6-5 victory Monday night at Harbor Park.
Andres Blanco and Jack Lopez each hit a two-run home run in the sixth and eighth innings respectively, to help the Stripers (72-53) come back from deficits of 4-0 and 5-1 early in the game.
But after Lopez’s blast in the top of the eighth, Dwight Smith Jr. delivered his third hit and second RBI of the night with a double off Jeremy Walker (1-1) in the bottom of the inning, and Tayler Scott worked a perfect ninth to earn his sixth save of the season in relief of Dillon Tate (2-0).
Drew Waters also drove in a run for the Stripers, while Johan Camargo finished the night 3-for-4 and Pedro Florimon went 2-for-4, while Kyle Wright allowed 10 hits and five earned runs over six innings, but also struck out a season-high 11 Norfolk hitters.
The loss dropped Gwinnett’s lead in the International League South Division to just 2 1/2 games over the Charlotte Knights, who beat Durham on Monday to pass the Bulls and move into second place. Durham remains 3 1/2 games off the lead.
The Stripers will second right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-3, 5.76 ERA) to the mound when the series continues Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., while lefty Bruce Zimmerman (0-2, 6.30 ERA) gets the start for Norfolk.