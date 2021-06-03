LAWRENCEVILLE – Ryan Casteel blasted a pinch-hit two-run home run in the seventh inning, but the Gwinnett Stripers could not rally as they fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-2 at Coolray Field on Thursday night.
Justin Twine and Corey Bird each stroked RBI triples in a four-run sixth that raised the Jacksonville (16-11) lead from 1-0 to 5-0. All five runs were earned for Stripers’ starting pitcher Bryse Wilson (L, 2-1).
Casteel’s home run was his second this season, and the first pinch-hit clout for the Stripers (15-12) since Travis Demeritte’s on May 12 vs. Louisville. Travis Snider led the Stripers in hitting with a 2-for-3 night. Orlando Arcia hit his seventh double of the year, finishing 1-for-5.
Jacksonville starter Luis Madero (W, 4-1) struck out seven over five scoreless innings.
Wilson’s loss was his first with Gwinnett since July 11, 2019 at Charlotte, snapping his nine-start unbeaten streak (8-0 from July 21, 2019 to May 28, 2021). Shane Greene allowed his first run in his fourth appearance with the Stripers this season, raising his ERA to 2.08.
Gwinnett plays Jacksonville again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field (Second annual Pride Night at Coolray Field, purchase a Pride Pack and receive a ticket and a wearable Pride Flag. It’s also Fireworks Friday.). The starting pitcher hasn't been announced for the Stripers while LHP Braxton Garrett (2-1, 4.12 ERA) will be the starter for the Jumbo Shrimp.
