Stripers deluxe logo.jpg

LAWRENCEVILLE — Wednesday night’s scheduled game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Columbus Clippers at Coolray Field was postponed by rain.

Rain moved into the area just before the game’s planned 7:05 p.m. first pitch time and continued unabated though 8:30, when the decision was made to postpone.

As a result, the Stripers (70-49) and Clippers (67-52) plan to conclude the series with a doubleheader of two seven-inning games Thursday, with the opener scheduled to begin at 4:35 p.m.

The Stripers are scheduled to send Wednesday's original starting pitcher, right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-3, 6.93 ERA) to the mound in Game 1, while right-hander Huascar Ynoa (2-4, 4.82 ERA) will be the probable starter for the nightcap. Columbus has not yet announced their probable starters.

Tags

Sports Reporter

Graduated from GSU in 1990. Have worked in sports journalism for the past 28 years, covering a variety of sports at the Gwinnett Daily News, AJC, Lafayette (La.) Daily Advertiser and Marietta Daily Journal before returning to Gwinnett at the Post in 2007.