LAWRENCEVILLE — Wednesday night’s scheduled game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Columbus Clippers at Coolray Field was postponed by rain.
Rain moved into the area just before the game’s planned 7:05 p.m. first pitch time and continued unabated though 8:30, when the decision was made to postpone.
As a result, the Stripers (70-49) and Clippers (67-52) plan to conclude the series with a doubleheader of two seven-inning games Thursday, with the opener scheduled to begin at 4:35 p.m.
The Stripers are scheduled to send Wednesday's original starting pitcher, right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-3, 6.93 ERA) to the mound in Game 1, while right-hander Huascar Ynoa (2-4, 4.82 ERA) will be the probable starter for the nightcap. Columbus has not yet announced their probable starters.