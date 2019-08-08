ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Gwinnett Stripers couldn’t hold an early four-run lead as the Rochester Red Wings answered with seven unanswered runs over a two-inning span that lifted them to a 7-4 win Thursday at Frontier Field.
The Stripers (67-48) lost a series, with Rochester taking two of the three games, for the first time since June 28, but maintained a 2 1/2-game lead over Durham in the International League South Division.
Things looked good for the Stripers early on, with Andres Blanco’s RBI single in the top of the first, a two-run home run by Pedro Florimon an inning later and Triple-A rookie Drew Waters’ RBI single in the fourth giving them a seemingly-commanding 4-0 lead.
But Willin Rosario’s two-run homer off Touki Toussaint (1-3) and an RBI single by Zander Wiel in the bottom of the fourth brought Rochester to within 4-3.
An inning later, the Red Wings erupted for four more runs, highlighted by Rosario’s game-tying RBI single and Alejandro De Aza’s two-run double that gave them the lead for good, giving Griffin Jax (1-0) a win in his Triple-A debut with six innings, allowing eight hit and four earned runs.
Waters finished the game 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI on the night, while Florimon had the homer and two RBIs in his only official at bat of the game.
The Stripers move on to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take on the RailRiders for the first of a three-game weekend series.
Right-hander Bryse Wilson (7-7, 3.83 ERA) gets the start for Gwinnett against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga (0-2, 9.28 ERA).