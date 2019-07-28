COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Columbus Clippers beat the Gwinnett Stripers 7-3 Saturday night in Game 2 of a three-game series at Huntington Park.
Rafael Ortega and Alex Jackson each homered to raise the Stripers’ season home run total to 162, a new record for an Atlanta Braves Triple-A club. The previous record of 161 homers was set by the Richmond Braves in 1993.
Columbus (60-44) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Bobby Bradley scored from third on a force play. In the third, RBI doubles by Mark Mathias and Bradley pushed the Clippers’ lead to 3-0. A solo homer in the fourth from Ka’ai Tom (1) made it 4-0.
The Stripers (62-43) got on the board in the sixth as Ortega (20) hit a two-run homer to left to cut the deficit to 4-2. In the bottom of the sixth, a two-run homer by Ryan Flaherty (16) and a solo shot by Eric Haase (24) widened the gap to 7-2. Jackson (23) closed out the scoring with a long line-drive homer to center in the ninth.
Kolby Allard (L, 7-5) was tagged for 10 hits and seven earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Ben Rowen worked the final 2 1/3 innings with one hit and two strikeouts. Offensively, Ortega was 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Jackson was 1-for-3 with a homer and one RBI.
Ortega is the fourth Stripers player to reach the 20-homer mark this season, joining Adam Duvall (29), Jackson (23) and Travis Demeritte (20). Ortega has scored in 53 of Gwinnett’s 105 games this season. Despite the loss, Gwinnett maintains the International League’s best record and holds a 1 1/2 game lead over Durham for first place in the IL South Division.
Gwinnett plays at Columbus at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Huntington Park. Right-hander Bryse Wilson (5-7, 4.30 ERA) will start for the Stripers against right-hander Michael Peoples (7-4, 4.77 ERA) for the Clippers.