DURHAM, N.C. — The Gwinnett Stripers led 7-0 halfway through the fourth inning, but the Durham Bulls surged back to claim an 8-7 walk-off win on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Gwinnett (17-16) opened a 7-0 lead with six runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by an RBI single from Ryan Goins and three-run home run from Chadwick Tromp (8). That sizable lead was short-lived as Durham scored seven unanswered runs to tie the game at 7-7. Josh Lowe’s three-run double in the fourth cut the lead to 7-6 and Miles Mastrobuoni tied it with an RBI double in the fifth. The tie held until the bottom of the ninth, when the Bulls loaded the bases with one out against Nick Vincent (L, 0-3) and Jonathan Aranda lined a walk-off single to right.
Tromp finished 1-for-5 with the homer and a game-high three RBIs, while Goins (2-for-4, run, RBI), Alex Dickerson (2-for-4, run) and Phil Gosselin (2-for-4, run, RBI) each had two-hit nights. Aranda and Lowe combined to drive in five of Durham’s eight runs.
The Stripers are now 5-3 in games decided in the last at-bat this season, including 2-3 in games decided by walk-off. Tromp’s team-leading eighth homer extended his hitting streak to 13 games, RBI streak to 11 games, and extra-base hits streak to a Gwinnett franchise-record nine games. Preston Tucker now has a 13-game on-base streak after going 1-for-4 with a double.
Gwinnett and Durham play again Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (1-1, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Josh Fleming for the Bulls.
