LAWRENCEVILLE — Eli White homered twice, and both Justin Dean and Vaughn Grissom blasted the first homers of their Triple-A careers, but the Gwinnett Stripers fell 13-12 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
White led off the game with a solo homer (1) and added a three-run shot (2) in the fifth inning as the Stripers (1-2) cut Jacksonville’s early 7-1 lead to 7-5. Dean (1) connected on a solo homer off the batter’s eye in center in the eighth, tying the game at 8-8. After the Jumbo Shrimp (2-1) pulled ahead 11-8 in the 10th, Gwinnett again fought back to tie it as Grissom lifted a two-run clout (1) to center field and Chadwick Tromp laced a two-out RBI single. In the 11th, however, infielder Yolmer Sanchez (L, 0-1) came on to pitch and served up a decisive two-run homer to Peyton Burdick.
White (2-for-4, 2 homers, 4 RBIs) posted Gwinnett’s first multi-homer game of 2023, while Grissom finished a single shy of the cycle (3-for-5, double, triple, homer, 2 RBIs). Dean also produced a multi-hit, multi-RBI game (2-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs). For the Jumbo Shrimp, both Burdick (2-for-6, 2 homers, 3 RBIs) and Charles Leblanc (3-for-5, 2 homers, 2 RBIs) had multi-homer efforts.
All three games of the Opening Weekend series were decided in the last at-bat, with Gwinnett winning 8-5 in the ninth on Friday and losing 8-7 in 11 innings on Saturday.
Through three games, Grissom is batting .417 (5-for-12) with one double, two triples, one homer, three RBIs, and two stolen bases. Both Sanchez (1.0 IP) and Charlie Culberson (1.0 IP) pitched for the first time at the Minor League level (both have pitched in the Majors).
Gwinnett plays next at Norfolk on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. Right-hander Michael Soroka will start for the Stripers, while the Tides haven't named a starting pitcher.
