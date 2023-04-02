JLS_3163.jpg

Scenes from opening day at Coolray Field with the Stripers, March 31, 2023

 Jamie Spaar

LAWRENCEVILLE — Eli White homered twice, and both Justin Dean and Vaughn Grissom blasted the first homers of their Triple-A careers, but the Gwinnett Stripers fell 13-12 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

White led off the game with a solo homer (1) and added a three-run shot (2) in the fifth inning as the Stripers (1-2) cut Jacksonville’s early 7-1 lead to 7-5. Dean (1) connected on a solo homer off the batter’s eye in center in the eighth, tying the game at 8-8. After the Jumbo Shrimp (2-1) pulled ahead 11-8 in the 10th, Gwinnett again fought back to tie it as Grissom lifted a two-run clout (1) to center field and Chadwick Tromp laced a two-out RBI single. In the 11th, however, infielder Yolmer Sanchez (L, 0-1) came on to pitch and served up a decisive two-run homer to Peyton Burdick.

