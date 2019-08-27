Gwinnett Stripers manager Damon Berryhill and outfielder Adam Duvall were among 13 people honored by the International League when it announced its 2019 postseason All-Star Team and awards Tuesday.
Berryhill was named the IL’s Manager of the Year, while Duvall was named to the postseason All-Star team at one of the three outfield positions. Both were selected by the combined votes of IL managers, coaches, media, and club representatives.
Berryhill becomes the first Stripers skipper to be named Manager of the Year since the club moved to Gwinnett in 2009, and just the third Atlanta Braves Triple-A manager to win all-time, joining Eddie Haas (1982 and 1983 with Richmond) and Grady Little (1994 with Richmond).
In his third season at the helm, Berryhill has guided the Stripers to the league’s best record through August 26, a 76-56 (.576) mark that leads the IL South Division by 2 1/2 games over Charlotte. His Gwinnett club has a magic number of two to reach the Governors’ Cup Playoffs for the third time since moving to Gwinnett, and a magic number of five to win the club’s second IL South title.
Duvall is the 11th Gwinnett player and third outfielder to be selected to the IL Postseason All-Star Team all-time.
In 94 games with the Stripers this season, he is batting .259 (90-for-347) with 19 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs, 66 runs scored, 84 RBIs, one stolen base, and a .931 OPS. Through August 26, he ranks among the IL top 10 in slugging percentage (first, .582), home runs (tied for second), RBIs (third), OPS (fourth), and extra-base hits (10th, 51). His 29 homers are a Gwinnett single-season record (surpassing Ernesto Mejia’s 28 homers in 2013), while his 84 RBIs are eight short of matching the Gwinnett single-season record (Mejia’s 92 RBIs in 2012).
Duvall, who has also appeared in 26 Major League games with the Atlanta Braves this season, batting .241 (20-for-83) with three doubles, six homers, 12 runs scored, 11 RBIs, and a .783 OPS, is set to rejoin the Stripers after being optioned by Atlanta on Monday.
He is now a four-time Minor League Postseason All-Star, having also been selected in 2011 (Class-A South Atlantic League), 2012 (Advanced-A California League), and 2014 (Triple-A Pacific Coast League).