It may be hard to believe considering the International League’s season has just past the All-Star break, but the Gwinnett Stripers have just four homestands remaining for the 2019 season.
The first of those begins Monday at 7:05 p.m., when the Stripers return from their current road trip with a game against Lehigh Valley , the first of seven straight games at Coolray Field that includes four games with the Iron Pigs and three more against Rochester Red Wings.
Considering the standings in the IL’s South Division, and overall, every one of the remaining homestands should be important, and that includes the upcoming one.
Coming into Saturday night’s late game in Charlotte, the Stripers were just a game and a half behind the Durham Bulls for the division lead, as well as two games ahead of the Knights for the IL’s wild card spot.
The team will have at least one new, yet not-so-new, face when the homestead opens up, and perhaps a second when it returns Monday.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte recently had his injury rehab assignment transferred from Double-A Mississippi to Gwinnett, and is expected to still be with the Stripers on Monday.
Meanwhile, there are multiple published reports that Braves right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman, who had his rehab assignment transferred to Mississippi late last week, could also join the Stripers and make a start either Monday or Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the team hopes to continue a pair of positive trends.
Heading into Saturday’s play, the Stripers have 141 home runs as a team, led by Adam Duvall’s IL-leading 27, adding on to a Gwinnett-era single-season franchise record established in June and good for second in the IL this season. They are just 20 shy of the all-time combined Gwinnett/Richmond franchise record of 161 set in 1993.
In addition, Gwinnett pitchers have stepped up their game lately, with the Stripers owning an IL-best 3.87 ERA over the past 19 games.
There will also be several promotions during the upcoming homestand. Fans can visit the team’s website, www.milb.com/gwinnett, for more details.