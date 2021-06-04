LAWRENCEVILLE – The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pitching trio of Braxton Garrett, Preston Guilmet and Alexander Guillen combined to pitch a six-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Deven Marrero’s RBI single ignited a four-run second inning against Connor Johnstone (L, 1-4). A two-run double by Bryson Brigman extended the Jumbo Shrimp (17-11) advantage to 4-0.
Travis Demeritte had two of Gwinnett’s six hits, going 2-for-4. Johan Camargo, Jonathan Lucroy, Phillip Ervin and Ryan Goins each added one hit. Garrett (W, 3-1) allowed just two hits over five innings and struck out five for the Jumbo Shrimp. Lewin Diaz went 2-for-4 with a home run (5) and one RBI for Jacksonville.
Gwinnett (15-13) is now 3-3 in games decided by shutout this season. The Stripers have lost back-to-back home games for the first time in 2021.
Gwinnett plays Jacksonville again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 1,000 fans will receive Replica “Fish Scales” Jerseys, presented by Northside Hospital. It is also Faith and Family Night. RHP Kyle Wright (1-2, 3.86 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Josh A. Smith (1-0, 4.76 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
