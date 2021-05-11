LAWRENCEVILLE — For a team that averaged more than 11 runs over the first week of the Triple-A baseball season, it's hard to imagine such a reversal of fortune the Gwinnett Stripers offense suffered in its 2021 home opener Tuesday against the Louisville Bats.
Ashton Goudeau allowed just one hit and struck out three over five innings, while three Louisville relievers kept the Stripers' bats quiet the rest of the night for a 4-0 victory before 2,333 fans at Coolray Field.
Drew Waters was 2-for-4 with a stolen base on the night, but Goudeau (1-0), Braden Shipley and former Atlanta Braves pitcher Brad Brach faced just two over the minimum though the first eight innings, and withstood an attempted rally in the bottom of the ninth to snap the Stripers' four-game winning streak.
“We had a hell of (an opening) series,” Stripers manager Matt Tuiasosopo said after his team was dealt a loss following a season opening series in which it took five of six road games over the Charlotte Knights. “Obviously, the offense had a strong series there in Charlotte, but it was not our night (Tuesday). (Goudeau) had a big, slow curveball that kind of kept us off balance. We just couldn't get anything going.”
And with the offense silenced, Kyle Wright (0-2), who struggled through five innings in his first Triple-A outing of the season last week in Charlotte, got off to another slow start Tuesday night, as Gwinnett fell into an early hole.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander was touched up for three earned runs on four hits, including RBI singles from Cheslor Cuthbert and Alfredo Rodriguez and Michael De Leon's RBI double, and a walk as Louisville took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.
But Ryan Goins' nifty grab of Chris Okey's bouncer to second and tag of Rodriguez and throw to Sean Kazmar Jr. for the double play got the Stripers out of further damage.
And from there, Wright settled down, holding the Bats scoreless the next four innings and winding up allowing just the three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks over five total innings pitched.
The Gwinnett bullpen was also solid with Jaseel De La Cruz, Victor Arano and Chris Martin (in his third injury rehab outing from Atlanta) each threw an inning of scoreless relief to keep Louisville within striking distance.
“(Wright) made some good pitches,” Tuiasosopo said. “(Louisville) was able to put those balls in play. … He left a lot of fastballs up early on, (but) his secondary stuff, he had a better feel for that. Obviously, he had a better command of his fastball as he started getting going later in his outing. He still gave us good innings.
“De La Cruz and Arano, they hadn't pitched in a while. They got called up (to Atlanta) and then sent down, so they really hadn't been in game action for a few days. So to see them come in and have quick innings was awesome. (Martin) was even better than his previous two (outings) there in Charlotte, so he looked great. And (Thomas) Burrows was able to grind through his inning. They kept us within striking distance.”
However, the Stripers' bats, which erupted for 68 runs in its first six games last week in Charlotte, were held in check all night.
Waters' first-inning single was the only Gwinnett hit over the first eight innings, while the Stripers managed only one other other baserunner when Ender Inciarte, on injury rehab assignment from Atlanta, was hit by a pitch.
But even when Louisville added an insurance run on Cuthbert's RBI fielder's choice grounder off Burrows to make the lead 4-0 in the top of the ninth and former Gwinnett pitcher Shane Carle retired the first two hitters in the bottom of the inning, the Stripers weren't going down without a fight.
“(Goudeau) did a really good job of mixing three pitches,” Waters said. “His off-speed was effective early. … Ultimately, part of (the tough night at the plate) is on us. … But you got to see a little glimpse (in the ninth) of how special this lineup is, (and) ultimately how star-studded this team is and is going to be throughout the whole season.
“Even after the single I had in the ninth, you got to see Orlando Arcia battle with two strikes and put something in play. You got to see a little bit of his speed there. Then you got to see (Abraham) Almonte. Every at bat is a professional at bat with that guy. … So we were right there, but … you can't have big innings every night.”
They did manage to make one last attempt at a rally when Waters picked up his second hit of the night with a two-out single, stole second and advanced to third on Arcia's infield single.
However, Carle induced Almonte into a grounder to short, which Rodriguez fielded and outraced Arcia to the bag for the final out.
The two teams continue the week-long series Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m., with lefty Tucker Davidson (1-0, 1.29 ERA) scheduled to take the mound for the Stripers against Louisville right-hander Tony Santillan (0-0, 0.00 ERA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.