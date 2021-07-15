CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Alex Jackson, William Contreras, Jason Kipnis and Phillip Ervin each homered as the Gwinnett Stripers cruised to an 11-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday night at Truist Field.
It was the eighth homer of the season for Jackson, the first for Contreras, the fifth for Kipnis and the sixth for Ervin.
After an RBI double by Kipnis gave the Stripers (28-34) a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Jackson and Contreras smashed back-to-back homers off Matt Tomshaw (L, 0-4) to put Gwinnett up 4-0 early on Charlotte (25-35).
Kipnis went 3-for-5, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Contreras also went 3-for-5 while hitting his first Triple-A home run. Bryse Wilson (W, 5-2) took the win, allowing one run and five hits over five innings in relief. Starter Kyle Muller allowed just one hit while recording four strikeouts over four innings in the start.
The Stripers are now 9-0 when scoring in double figures (four of those wins coming at Charlotte). Gwinnett is 7-1 against the Knights this season, outscoring Charlotte 74-35 in that span. In five games with the Stripers, Contreras is hitting .412 (7-for-17) with two doubles, a homer, four RBIs, and four runs scored. Kipnis is batting .323 (10-for-31) with two doubles, two homers and seven RBIs in his last seven games.
Gwinnett plays again Thursday at Charlotte in a 7:04 p.m. game at Truist Field. RHP Kyle Wright (2-3, 3.51 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Jonathan Stiever (3-4, 5.76 ERA) for the Knights.
