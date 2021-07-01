DURHAM, N.C. – Johan Camargo attempted to spark a late rally with a solo home run in the ninth inning, but the Gwinnett Stripers dropped their second game of the series to the Durham Bulls 6-1 on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Durham (33-17) jumped ahead 3-0 on Brett Sullivan’s three-run homer (4) off Kyle Wright (L, 1-3) in the fourth inning. The Bulls pinned another run on Wright and two more on Tanner Roark and cruised to their division-leading 33rd victory.
Camargo finished 2-for-4 with a double and a homer (6), while Ryan Casteel went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Dietrich Enns (W, 3-1) struck out 12 Gwinnett batters, including six of the first seven he faced, while allowing just three hits over five innings.
Camargo has hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games with Gwinnett (23-27), batting .368 with nine extra-base hits, nine RBIs, and a 1.030 OPS in that span.
Gwinnett plays at Durham again Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Touki Toussaint (0-0, 0.00 ERA, MLB Rehab) will start for the Stripers, while the Bulls haven't announced a starter.
