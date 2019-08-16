The Gwinnett Stripers are current embroiled in a three-way battle with the Durham Bulls and Charlotte Knights for the 2019 International League South Division.
However, plans are already underway for the 2020 campaign with Friday’s release of the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate for next spring and summer.
The Stripers will begin the 140-game season Thursday, April 9 at Norfolk against the Tides with a four-game series, followed by three games in Durham against the Bulls beginning April 13.
The club’s 70-game home schedule will commence Thursday, April 16 with the first of a four-game weekend series against Norfolk at Coolray Field.
In total, the Stripers will have 12 different homestands throughout the 2020 season, culminating with the final five games Aug. 31-Sept. 4 against Durham and Charlotte.
Among the other highlights of the 2020 home scheduled are 11 different weekend series, as well as holiday games on Cinco de Mayo (Tuesday, May 5), Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 10), Memorial Day (Monday, May 25), Father’s Day (Sunday, June 21), and Independence Day (Saturday, July 4).
Game times and promotions for all home games for next season will be announced at a later date.
The full 2020 schedule, home and away, can be viewed by visiting the Stripers’ website at www.milb.com/gwinnett and looking under the “latest news” tab.