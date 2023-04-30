LAWRENCEVILLE – The Buffalo Bisons pounced on Gwinnett Stripers starter Michael Soroka for eight runs over three innings and kept up the onslaught throughout the game in a 21-9 blowout win on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
After the Bisons (11-15) scored two in the top of the first, Eli White hit his third leadoff homer of the year in the bottom half to put the Stripers (10-16) on the board. Buffalo plated five in the third inning, capped by a two-run double by Spencer Horwitz, and then erupted again for eight runs in the fifth with another two-run double, this time from Rafael Lantigua, to make the score 16-3.
The next six runs belonged to Gwinnett, highlighted by a two-run homer from Braden Shewmake in the fifth inning. The Bisons would tack on five more runs in the eighth and ninth innings to win by a 21-9 score.
L.J. Talley (6-for-6, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs), bested the previous Buffalo season high in hits by three. Horwitz (4-for-5, double, 6 RBIs) and Davis Schneider (1-for-5, homer, 4 RBIs) combined to drive in 10 runs. Joe Hudson (2-for-5, double, homer, RBI), Shewmake (2-for-5, double, homer, 3 RBIs) and White (1-for-5, homer, RBI) all homered for Gwinnett.
For the third time in the series, the Stripers set a new benchmark for longest home run as White drilled a 449-foot leadoff homer in the first inning. After a combined 24 runs in the first four games of the series, the two sides combined to score 45 runs over the final two games. Forrest Wall saw his 18-game on base streak and 10-game hit streak snapped, but Hudson brought his own on-base streak to 12 games and Joshua Fuentes pushed his hit streak to nine games.
Gwinnett faces Charlotte on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Beau Burrows (1-0, 3.24 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Knights.
