Soroka(04-11)Jamie Spaar (2).jpg
Jamie Spaar/Gwinnett Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Buffalo Bisons pounced on Gwinnett Stripers starter Michael Soroka for eight runs over three innings and kept up the onslaught throughout the game in a 21-9 blowout win on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

After the Bisons (11-15) scored two in the top of the first, Eli White hit his third leadoff homer of the year in the bottom half to put the Stripers (10-16) on the board. Buffalo plated five in the third inning, capped by a two-run double by Spencer Horwitz, and then erupted again for eight runs in the fifth with another two-run double, this time from Rafael Lantigua, to make the score 16-3.

