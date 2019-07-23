LOUISVILLE, KY – The Louisville Bats got a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning from Alex Blandino for a 2-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The loss ends Gwinnett’s five-game winning streak.
Blake Trahan (3) drilled a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth inning off Huascar Ynoa for a 1-0 Louisville (40-61) lead. The Stripers (59-42) tied the game in the top of the eighth on an RBI single to left by Adam Duvall.
In the bottom of the ninth, Blandino (4) homered to left off Corbin Clouse for the walk-off.
Ynoa went five innings and yielded one run on three hits. Patrick Weigel and Ben Rowen combined for three scoreless innings. Clouse (L, 0-2) gave up the homer to the only batter he faced in the bottom of the ninth. At the plate, Duvall was 1-for-4 with the only RBI. Duvall’s RBI single raised his International League leading total to 78. After going 1-for-4, Travis Demeritte has reached base in 83 of 90 games this season.
Gwinnett plays at Louisville again Wednesday at noon. Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (4-1, 4.57 ERA) will start for the Stripers against right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (2-8, 6.80 ERA) of the Bats.