LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers could not capitalize on multiple offensive chances on Sunday, leaving 11 runners on base in a 1-0 loss to the Charlotte Knights at Coolray Field.
Gwinnett (41-43) still won the series, 4-2.
The Knights (31-53) scored the game's lone run within the first three batters of the first inning against Tucker Davidson (L, 2-6). Adam Haseley's one-out double drove in Zach Remillard from second. The Stripers had numerous chances to tie or take the lead but went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
Davidson tossed five one-run innings, scattering five hits and two walks while striking out five. He and four Stripers relievers did not allow a hit over the game's final six innings. Hernan Perez (-for-3) and Travis Demeritte (2-for-3, double, steal) each had multi-hit performances. For Charlotte, Haseley went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
The game marked Charlotte's first shutout win and Gwinnett's seventh shutout loss of the year. The Stripers have lost nine straight Sunday games and are 3-11 overall on Sundays this season. Demeritte's multi-hit game was his first since May 14 with Atlanta.
Gwinnett moves on to face Durham on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-handed pitcher Huascar Ynoa (4-4, 5.06 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. TBA for the Bulls.
