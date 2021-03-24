LAWRENCEVILLE – A stingy defensive effort by the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team accentuated an early goal by senior Natalie Ferrin for an avenging 1-0 victory against Thomas University on Wednesday at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (6-5) outshot the Night Hawks by a decisive 18-3 margin. However, only one of them found the back of the net.
Ferrin scored two minutes into the match on a short corner kick. Senior Gabby Bishop played the ball from the left corner back to freshman Lauren Reid, who swung the ball toward the six-yard box in front of the Thomas goal. Ferrin was all alone near the right goal post to convert the goal.
Sophomore Victoria Watson attempted a match-high four shots, while sophomore Kyara Armenta added three shots.
Freshman goalkeeper Matilda Johansson registered two saves to record the shutout for GGC.
The victory avenged the team’s 4-3 overtime loss February 18 at Thomas (5-5-1), which was receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 poll.
GGC and Thomas are members of the Association of Independent Institutions and could possibly meet for a third time at the conference championship tournament April 9-10 at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
“They outshot us last game and we outshot them 18-3 today," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "You have to like the progress we made there. We need to finish more of our offensive chances. We have really calmed down defensively lately. Our defensive issues were the story of the first half of the season. Now, we are limiting teams to no goals and three shots. That’s a good thing.”
