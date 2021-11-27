DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators were downed by the South Carolina Stingrays by a score of 2-1 at Gas South Arena on Saturday night.
Atlanta (7-5-1-0) led 1-0 for most of the game after a Derek Nesbitt goal early in the first period, but let in two goals by South Carolina (6-6-1-0) in the final seconds of the third period.
Gabe Guertler fired a wrister from the left wing early in the first period that rattled inside the right corner of the post and was ruled no goal. Upon further review the call on the ice was upheld to keep the game tied at 0-0.
Minutes later with the Gladiators on the penalty kill, Derek Nesbitt carried the puck the length of the ice and netted a shorthanded wrister to give Atlanta a 1-0 advantage (9:43). Atlanta outshot the Stingrays 9-4 in the first period.
There were no goals during the second period, as the frame ended with Atlanta hanging on to a 1-0 lead and Chris Nell recording 14 saves through 40 minutes.
Mike Turner and Hank Sorensen dropped the gloves after Sorensen took a shot at Turner with a high check in the middle of the third period. The scuffle ended with Turner landing a couple hooks and both players receiving fighting majors.
South Carolina waited until the closing seconds to start a mad rush to the finish. Justin Florek scored for the Stingrays on a power-play opportunity with 14 seconds left in the third period to level the game at 1-1 (19:46).
Carter Cowlthorp slotted a wrister seconds later to seal the 2-1 victory for the Stingrays as time expired (19:59). The goal was reviewed but later upheld on the ice. The Gladiators ended regulation outshooting the Stingrays 30-24.
