Maya Moore, a former basketball star at Collins Hill, plans to sit out the 2020 WNBA season and skip the 2020 Olympics to continue her work in prison reform, she told The New York Times.
Moore is focused on helping 39-year-old Jonathan Irons, a Missouri man she believes is innocent but is incarcerated at the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Irons is serving a 50-year sentence for a conviction of burglary and assault of a man in his home with a weapon.
Irons, 16 at the time of the incident, was identified by the homeowner as the person who assaulted him, but his lawyers said there is no evidence to prove he committed the crime. Irons, an African-American, was convicted by an all-white jury.
"I'm in a really good place right now with my life, and I don't want to change anything," Moore told the Times in an interview this week. "Basketball has not been foremost in my mind. I've been able to rest and connect with people around me, actually be in their presence after all of these years on the road. And I've been able to be there for Jonathan."
Moore, 30, said she isn’t retired. The former No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft sat out the 2019 season to focus on work outside of basketball, but most expected the 2014 WNBA MVP to return in 2020.
Instead, she plans to pass up the 2020 season and also asked USA Basketball to remove her from consideration from the Olympics. Moore has won four WNBA championships in her career, as well as gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics for the U.S.
"I don't feel like this is the right time for me to retire," Moore said in the Times’ story. "Retirement is something that is a big deal and there is a right way to do it well, and this is not the time for me."
The U.S. national team offered support of Moore’s decision in the story.
"We are going to miss Maya tremendously, but we also respect her decision," Carol Callan, director of the U.S. national team, said. "A player of Maya's ability does not walk away from the gym lightly. Everyone feels it. The thing that makes her so special is her approach, her dedication, which has always been contagious for our team. We know how devoted she is to what she believes in, and that what she is doing is remarkable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.