BUFORD — One particular statistic from Wednesday night’s Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament final showed the tenaciousness of the Buford girls basketball team’s defense. For three quarters, it was a close battle to see whether Central Gwinnett would have more points or turnovers.
Buford’s stifling defense keyed a 62-46 victory at Buford City Arena, and made sure the hosts earned a No. 1 seed for the state tournament, which begins next week.
“I’m happy for this group of kids,” Buford head coach Gene Durden said. “They’ve worked really hard and we’ve had a lot of challenges this year. For them to win region, that was one of our goals and they accomplished that tonight. I’m just really, really proud of them.”
The region championship was more special for Class AAAAAAA’s No. 6-ranked team because of a disappointing finish in the 2022 region tournament championship game, a loss to Dacula.
“It means a lot because we lost last year when we were up by 20, so it was really special,” Buford junior Ava Grace Watson said. “We’ve worked really hard for it and it all paid off.”
As for the turnover situation, Central had 20 turnovers and 19 points at halftime, when Buford was up 34-19. Buford led 53-31 after three quarters and Central reached the 30-turnover mark.
The Black Knights finished the game with 35 turnovers — Buford had 24 steals — and finally outpaced their turnovers with points thanks to an outburst from Sierra Driessen, who had 13 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. She also had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“We don’t have a lot of size and we’re having to do some makeshift stuff,” Durden said. “Our trademark here at Buford has been playing defense. We’re doing a few different things this year, mixing it up, and the kids have bought into it.”
Watson had 18 points, seven steals and six assists in the victory, and teammate Taylor Romano had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals. Lydia Ledford contributed 12 points, five steals and three rebounds, Izzy Rettiger had six points four rebounds and four steals and Betty Nguyen had six points and four rebounds.
Buford (24-3) trailed Central (21-6), which gets a No. 2 seed for the state playoffs, 11-8 late in the first quarter, but the Wolves went on a 19-0 run that stretched to the middle of the second quarter for a 27-11 lead. Central never recovered.
“I felt like we played fast,” Watson said. “We worked together as a team. We love playing with each other and we love playing for each other. That’s all that matters.”
The Wolves went on an 11-0 run starting midway through the third quarter that stretched the lead to 22 points. The lead got up to 25 points before Driessen scored 13 of her team’s 15 points in the fourth quarter.
In addition to Driessen, Central got 11 points and seven rebounds from Joy Harris, 10 rebounds from Dami Odubola, six points and four rebounds from CoCo Rudolph and six points from Olivia Orsley.
Mill Creek girls 41, Collins Hill 32
BUFORD — After losing two close games to Collins Hill in the regular season, the Mill Creek girls reversed their fortune in the 8-AAAAAAA Tournament’s third-place game.
The Hawks shut down Collins Hill on Wednesday at Buford City Arena for a 41-32 victory that locked up a No. 3 seed for the state tournament.
Bella Ragone had 14 points and Andreonia Doe scored 14 for the Hawks, while Kendall Wilson added eight points. Mill Creek had lost to Collins Hill 62-56 on Feb. 7 and 51-48 on Jan. 20 in their two regular-season meetings.
Collins Hill got 10 points from Kaleigh Heywood and eight each from Destini Pitt and Paris Fillingame.
