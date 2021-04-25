PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink is the featured guest at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Golf Encouragement Breakfast, which returns Friday, May 14 during the annual Mitsubishi Electric Classic at the TPC Sugarloaf.
The event, a fundraiser for FCA Golf’s ministry in Georgia, will be held in the TPC Sugarloaf clubhouse. It begins with an 8:30 a.m. breakfast, followed by the official program with Cink from 9 to 10 a.m.
Table sponsorships for the breakfast are $1,500 and include eight breakfast tickets, clubhouse parking for all table guests, eight clubhouse/grounds tickets to the May 14 first round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, 10 tickets to Saturday’s second round, 10 tickets to Sunday’s final round and a gift for each guest.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Bill Dando at 706-296-4873 or bdando@fca.org.
