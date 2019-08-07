The Georgia Swarm announced Wednesday the re-signings of goaltender Steven Orleman to a two-year agreement and forward LeRoy Halftown to a one-year deal.
"We're excited to bring Steven back and help him continue to develop as an NLL goalie," Swarm owner and general manager John Arlotta said. "Steven is showcasing his development from last season with his solid work between the pipes this summer for the Brampton Excelsiors in the OJALL. We'll see his growth continue in his second season in the NLL and expect great things from him in the near future.
"LeRoy's positive attitude and commitment to the Swarm were appreciated last year. He'll get the chance to contribute to our left side in the 2020 season, and we're anticipating him coming to training camp ready to compete for one of the final roster spots."
Orleman, 20, was selected in the second round (No. 19 overall) of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft by the Swarm. Listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds, Orleman is currently playing in the Ontario Jr. A Lacrosse League (OJALL) with the Brampton Excelsiors, where he has a 13-7 record to go with his 7.36 GAA and .690 save percentage. In his four seasons in the OJALL, Orleman has a 7.60 GAA and .735 save percentage.
“It was an easy decision for me to re-sign,” Orleman said. “I’m grateful to John Arlotta and the Swarm staff for the opportunity. Having Mike Poulin as a mentor has been invaluable to my development as an NLL goalie.”
Halftown, 25, was selected by the Swarm in the second round (No. 20 overall) of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft. The lefty graduated from New York Institute of Technology, scoring a team-high 52 goals during his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pound native of Cattaraugus Reservation, N.Y., played for the Onondaga Redhawks in the Can-Am Lacrosse League this summer. In seven games, Halftown recorded 30 points (19G, 11A).
“It’s a feeling that’s hard to explain. I’m absolutely honored to be a part of the Swarm,” Halftown said. “I love it here, and I couldn’t be more grateful and comfortable with this organization.”