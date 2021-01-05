South Gwinnett head football coach Steve Davenport has resigned for personal reasons, the high school announced Tuesday.
Davenport went 16-24 in four seasons as the Comets’ coach, taking his first two teams to the state playoffs in Georgia’s highest classification. South went 5-5 this season.
He will continue head coaching duties until his successor is named, the school said.
"We are appreciative of Coach Davenport's guidance at South Gwinnett,” South athletic and activities director Steve Davenport said. “Under his direction, over 40 student-athletes have earned scholarships to play at the next level. We wish Coach Davenport the best in his future endeavors."
Davenport came to South after going 24-9 in three seasons as head coach at Woodland-Stockbridge, where his final team went 10-3 and made the state quarterfinals. He previously was head coach at Decatur (2003-04) and Redan (1998-2001).
When he was hired at South, Davenport replaced longtime head coach John Small, whose 12-year tenure was the second-longest in program history.
