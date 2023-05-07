DULUTH — Stephen Ames’ caddie gave the best assessment of his play during the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
“Best golf I’ve ever seen him play in person,” said Ryan Ames, on the bag for his father's three-day domination of the TPC at Sugarloaf course.
Ames’ final-round 68, capped by a 30-foot par putt on No. 18, clinched his second MEC championship and a wire-to-wire victory in Gwinnett's annual PGA Tour Champions’ stop. The 59-year-old’s tournament-record score of 19-under-par 197 (65-64-68) was four strokes lower than the old mark he set during his 2017 run to the title. His four-stroke margin of victory tied with his own 2017 win for largest in tournament history.
He joins Steve Flesch (2018, 2022) as the only two-time MEC champions.
“Yeah, pretty special (win) obviously because of, well, a couple things,” Ames said. “Second one here in Atlanta, my second (win) for the year and also the fact that Ryan was on the bag with me. Yeah, a lot of special things happened this week, which is nice.”
Ryan filled in this week as caddie — he estimates he has carried his father’s bag for tournaments a dozen times dating back to the 2012 Canadian Open — in hopes of learning more about competitive pro golf and his father put on quite the clinic.
“We played well all week,” said Ryan, a PGA of Canada professional. “I came here to try to learn something and I learned real quick, you hit fairways and greens, you win tournaments.”
That was certainly the formula for this win.
Ames led the field in greens in regulation (51 of 54), tied for first in fairways hit (38 of 42), and had just one bogey — missing a 1 1/2-foot putt on No. 4 in his second round.
“That is testament to the fact that my coach and I have been doing some good work and also my psychologist getting me free upstairs in my head to be able to play this,” Ames said.
Ames earned $300,000 for his win and climbed to No. 4 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. It took a record-breaking effort to hold off runner-up Miguel Angel Jimenez, the 2014 MEC champion, who ended up four strokes back at 201, a total that would have won every MEC contested except for the two won by Ames.
“Obviously it means a lot,” Ames said. “The fact that I'm still winning out here at age 59 now — did I say that? — and still be able to compete against some of the players. We’ve got some great players out here on Tour obviously, a lot of Hall of Famers. Kudos to me keeping myself in shape and still practicing and still have a lot of drive and want to play well. This is good.”
Ken Tanigawa finished a solo third at 13-under 203 (66-66-71), followed by Brett Quigley in fourth at 12-under 204 (70-65-69). Steve Stricker and Lee Janzen tied for fifth at 11 under, Warner Robins native Kris Blanks was seventh at 10 under and Bernhard Langer and Billy Mayfair tied for eighth at 9 under. Blanks, an open qualifier in his PGA Tour Champions debut, earned a spot in the June 2-4 Principal Charity Classic with his finish.
Quigley made a Sunday run and got to 6 under on his round before a bogey on the 17th hole and a double bogey on the 18th knocked him out of contention for the title. That left an opening for Jimenez, whose birdie on No. 18 got him closer to Ames, but not nearly close enough.
Ames was steady in his final round with four birdies (Nos. 3, 10, 14 and 17) before he played it safe on the 18th hole, taking a drop for an unplayable lie after his drive found the tall grass. In danger of his second bogey of the week on the closing hole, he buried a 30-foot putt for a fantastic finish.
“A bonus,” Ames said of the last putt. “I mean, we stood up on the tee there for about maybe 10 minutes waiting for the group in front of us, so I kind of lost my rhythm a little bit there. It went into the high bush, so I just took the unplayable considering I had five shots coming on the end. It was a bonus altogether, so I just played it smart, came home and made a nice little 30-footer on the last hole for par. It worked out.”
Ames’ first victory this season was the Trophy Hassan II from Feb. 9-11, and his second triumph boosts his season earnings to $729,414. He had three wins in 180 career PGA Tour Champions starts prior to his latest win.
