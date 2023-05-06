DULUTH — After he concluded his media interviews on the back porch of TPC Sugarloaf’s clubhouse Saturday, Stephen Ames was showered with cheers by a group of men in bright, matching golf shirts.
“Those are my golfing buddies from back home in Turks and Caicos,” said Ames, who plays out of Canada but was born in Trinidad and Tobago.
The PGA Tour Champions golfer’s friends had plenty to cheer for again in the second round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic as Ames followed his first-round 65 with an 8-under-par 64, building a three-shot lead entering Sunday’s final round.
“My approach right now has been phenomenal,” said Ames, who won the MEC title in 2017. “I pick my spot where I want to hit it, pick my shape, get up and hit it. I've had very little swing thoughts going on right now, which is what's making it very easy for me right now.”
Ames sits at 15-under 129, good for a three-shot lead over second-place Ken Tanigawa, who shot 66 in each of the first two rounds. Miguel Angel Jimenez, the 2014 champion, is alone in third at 11 under (67-66), followed by Y.E. Yang in fourth at 10 under (66-68).
Brett Quigley (9 under, 70-65) and first-round co-leader (with Ames) David Toms (9 under, 65-70) are tied for fifth, while Ernie Els (8 under, 68-68) and Bernhard Langer (8 under, 67-69) are in a tie for seventh. The golfers at 7 under in a tie for ninth are Steve Stricker, Tim O’Neal, Lee Janzen and Rod Pampling. Stricker’s round featured a hole-in-one on the 179-yard, 16th.
They are all chasing Ames, who has breezed through the first two days with the lead. He had seven birdies, one bogey and an eagle on the par-5, 18th hole to cap a back-nine 31.
His second shot on 18 was essentially a tap-in.
“(On Friday), I actually hit a good drive (on 18),” Ames said. “It was probably about maybe 20 feet left of where I should have hit it, hit the hill and didn't quite get all the way down, but it's just amazing if you get all the way down there (on your drive). And today I hit it on the proper line, which is a little further right.
“I actually stood up there and I'm like, wait, 141 front? It was unusual because, yeah, you never hit 9-irons into a par-5. and I hit a great second shot there to get it. I was a little in between yardages and I had to stand on the 9-iron to get it because it was actually 148 yards, but it worked out perfectly. Yeah, that was kind of a gimme a little bit.”
Before Ames’ finishing eagle, his lead had been cut to one stroke by Tanigawa, who posted an eagle on the 18th moments earlier thanks to a dart of a second shot. He tapped in the short putt to finish a round that also saw seven birdies, one bogey and a double bogey at No. 7.
Like Ames, he shot 31 on the back and headed into the final round with an inspiring eagle.
“The finish felt great,” Tanigawa said. “Hit a great drive, I didn't expect it to be down as far as it was. I had 152 to the pin and anytime you can finish with an eagle, that's a bonus.”
Scenes from the second round of the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf on May 6, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf, Second Round
