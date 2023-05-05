DULUTH — Two golfers with breakthrough victories in Georgia sit atop the Mitsubishi Electric Classic leaderboard after Friday’s opening round.

Stephen Ames, who won the MEC in 2017 for his first PGA Tour Champions victory, and David Toms, who won his only major, the 2001 PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club, each shot 7-under-par 65 in the first round at TPC Sugarloaf. They have a one-shot lead heading into Saturday’s second round of Gwinnett’s annual PGA Tour Champions golf stop.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.