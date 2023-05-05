DULUTH — Two golfers with breakthrough victories in Georgia sit atop the Mitsubishi Electric Classic leaderboard after Friday’s opening round.
Stephen Ames, who won the MEC in 2017 for his first PGA Tour Champions victory, and David Toms, who won his only major, the 2001 PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club, each shot 7-under-par 65 in the first round at TPC Sugarloaf. They have a one-shot lead heading into Saturday’s second round of Gwinnett’s annual PGA Tour Champions golf stop.
Toms also played well at Sugarloaf last year, leading the MEC after two rounds and finishing second by a stroke after champion Steve Flesch closed with a 65. Two of his 13 career PGA Tour wins were in Georgia, the PGA Championship as well as the 1999 Buick Challenge at Callaway Gardens early in his career.
“I've always loved coming to the area,” Toms said. “I wouldn't say — the grasses are similar to where I live — I wouldn't say the terrain. I mean, an anthill is an elevation in Louisiana, but for me I've just always enjoyed coming here. I always used to make comment about the sweet tea in Georgia, but my wife won't let me drink that anymore now that I've gotten old. I try to stay away from it. Certainly I've always enjoyed coming to the Atlanta area.”
Ames had seven birdies and 11 pars in his first round, shooting 33 on the back nine and 32 on his front nine, highlighted by birdies on No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8.
It isn’t the exact same Sugarloaf course that Ames won on in 2017 — The Pines’ nine is in the rotation this year — but the 59-year-old looked just as comfortable in the place where he claimed his first PGA Tour Champions win after 49 career starts.
“It’s a different course. Obviously the Pines we’re playing for I believe the second time, 2019 was the last time we played it,” Ames said. “That side of it is quirkier than the other side obviously as we both know, we all know. I guess it’s more placement there on that side than it is on the other side that we normally play.
“I think overall the condition of the golf course is awesome. A little thin in some areas, but overall the condition of the golf course is very nice, and the weather’s been holding off, which is even better. So we’ll see what happens for the rest of the weekend.”
Ames already has a PGA Tour Champions victory this season at the Trophy Hassan II event in February, then battled through a challenging stretch in March on the West Coast swing. He returned after a month off with a tie for ninth in last week’s Insperity Invitational, where he tied for ninth (69-72-71).
“I’ve been hitting the ball extremely well and just couldn't get the putts going in the hole,” Ames said. “Houston was very much that. I was third in greens hit, 20th in fairways hit and 72nd in putting, so I'm going OK, I finished ninth, you know. That was the key and today was the difference, I made some putts.”
Friday’s round was more enjoyable for Ames with his son Ryan Ames, a PGA of Canada professional, as his caddie.
“In some respects it's me showcasing, me showcasing me, what his dad's capable of doing in some respects,” Ames said. “I think at this stage now for him with his career where he's going, he's realizing the kind of work that he needs to do. So we've had a lot of chit chats going on out there, which is always important to be in a comfortable position, comfortable zone should we say. This is not his first time doing it, so he's done it a few times. We're very much in that realm of being in a very nice comfort zone when we're playing golf and he's caddying.”
The entire 2023 season has been full of top-notch golf for Toms, who sits second on the tour’s Charles Schwab Cup standings with $979,160 in earnings. He has two victories — the Cologuard Classic and The Galleri Classic, both in March — and two other top-10 finishes, including a tie for third last week in the Insperity Invitational.
He called it the best start to a season in his pro golf career during post-round interviews Friday.
“That's what I tried to do when I was on the Tour, when you felt good about your game, you needed to capitalize on it,” Toms said. “When you were confident, you needed to play well. There's so many days that can beat you up and you can't score that when you are playing well, you need to take advantage of it. That's where I feel like I am right now. I feel good about my tee ball, I feel good about iron shots, judging distance properly, speed's been pretty good on the greens lately and I've made my fair share.
“It's just, like you said, you called it a heater, I guess that's what it is. It's just the fact that I'm just playing good golf right now.”
Toms, 56, matched Ames with seven birdies and 11 pars, shooting 33 on the back nine and 32 on the front.
A group sits a stroke behind the co-leaders after first-round 66s — Ken Tanigawa, Y.E. Yang, Lee Janzen and Rod Pampling. Tanigawa carried the lead for much of the day after a 30 on his front nine that included five straight birdies between No. 5 and No. 9.
Two strokes back — in a trio at 67 — are past MEC champions Bernhard Langer (2013) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (2014). Jimenez had the shot of the day, using a 7-iron for a hole-in-one on the 179-yard, 16th hole. Paul Goydos also opened with a 67.
Tied for 10th at 4-under 68 are Davis Love III, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh and Matt Gogel.
