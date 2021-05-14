DULUTH — Back at the site of his only PGA Tour Champions victory, Stephen Ames is off to a nice start toward another one.
The 57-year-old shot 6-under-par 66 Friday for a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf. He shook off an opening bogey with seven birdies.
“I don't think I had one highlight, I think I was very steady Eddie,” Ames said of the round. “I hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens to give myself a lot of opportunities. I started with a bogey, which is kind of unfortunate, you know, after a good drive. I just hit the wrong second shot and it came up short. Other than that, I hit the ball extremely well, gave myself a lot of opportunities and that's what you have to do around a golf course like this.”
Ames, who won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in 2017, has played well of late with a tie for 10th last week at the Regions Tradition and a tie for 13th the previous week at the Insperity Invitational. The Canadian citizen, who was born in Trinidad, kept up that stellar play Friday.
“I think a combination of everything (went well),” Ames said. “Hitting the ball really nicely and been working on my putting, a couple things on my putting that came through today, which is nice.”
Paul Goydos, at 5-under 67, is in second place by himself with Gene Sauers a solo third at 4-under 68. John Huston and Brookhaven resident Billy Andrade are tied for fourth at 3-under 69.
Andrade, whose wife is a minister in Duluth at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian, has plenty of experience at TPC Sugarloaf.
“I can't really count (how many rounds I’ve played at Sugarloaf),” Andrade said. “I played every year when they had it here, the old BellSouth (Classic). I played every year since I'm 50. I occasionally come up and play. (Longtime Sugarloaf resident) Stewart (Cink) had a little game in the pandemic, $100 buy-in. I learned new things like Venmo. I thought cash was king; now cash is not king. He goes, just Venmo me. I'm going, no, I don't want to Venmo, because then the kids start wanting to. I played a couple times with him in that.
“I played here enough to know the course. I didn't quite particularly like it at first, but I've kind of grown to like it now. I like the changes they made. I think what they've done is spectacular here. I don't think there's a course that we play on our tour that the condition is better than this.”
Nine golfers are tied for sixth at 2-under 70, including past Mitsubishi Electric Classic champions Scott McCarron (2019) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (2014). That group also includes Jim Furyk, Robert Karlsson, Scott Dunlap, Doug Barron, Kirk Triplett, Ken Tanigawa and Kenny Perry.
Charles Schwab Cup leader and 2013 Mitsubishi Electric Classic winner Bernhard Langer opened with a 73, as did Ernie Els, No. 2 on the money list, and John Daly, who is playing on a sponsor’s exemption.
Former Braves pitcher John Smoltz, also in on a sponsor’s exemption, struggled late in his opening round of 84. He was at 5-over after a birdie on No. 13, lost a stroke with a bogey on No. 15 and fell apart on his final two holes. He made quadruple bogey 8 on No. 17 and a double bogey on the par-5 18th.
