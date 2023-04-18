PAPILLION, Neb. — Michael Soroka spun six scoreless innings, and sacrifice flies by Luke Waddell, Yolmer Sanchez and Forrest Wall propelled the Gwinnett Stripers to a 4-1 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on a windy Tuesday night at Werner Park.
The win, coming in Gwinnett’s first-ever meeting with Omaha, snapped a 10-game losing streak.
Wall led off the game with a triple to right-center and scored on Waddell’s sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead. Soroka made that advantage hold up through six, but Omaha (7-7) tied the game against Ty Tice (W, 2-0) in the seventh as Logan Porter doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Angelo Castellano.
Gwinnett (3-12) quickly took the lead back in the eighth as Waddell singled and scored on Sanchez’s sacrifice fly. In the ninth, a sacrifice fly by Wall and RBI single by Waddell stretched the lead to 4-1.
Soroka fanned five over his six innings, yielding just four hits and two walks in a 91-pitch, 54-strike effort. Yacksel Rios (S, 1) struck out three over the final two innings. Waddell led all hitters, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Porter went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for Omaha.
The win stops Gwinnett’s losing streak well short of the club record of 15, set by the 2012 G-Braves (June 16-30, 2012). Soroka has allowed one run or less in all three of his starts, posting a 1.32 ERA (2 ER in 13.2 IP). Waddell is 5-for-8 with two runs and two RBIs over his last two games following an 0-for-8 start to his Triple-A career.
Gwinnett and Omaha play again Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. at Werner Park. Right-hander Beau Burrows (NR) will start for the Stripers vs. righty Jonathan Heasley (1-1, 11.68 ERA) for the Storm Chasers.
