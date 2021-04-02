Buford grad Gabby Curry, a senior at Kentucky, was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for women’s volleyball on Friday.
Curry averaged 4.67 digs per set in two wins over Alabama last week. She had 15 digs in the first match and 13 in the second, helping Kentucky hold the Crimson Tide to a .097 hitting percentage.
