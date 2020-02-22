Steamers FC, one of Gwinnett’s oldest soccer clubs, is raising money to send one of its teams to a prestigious tournament in Barcelona, Spain.
The club, previously known as Georgia FC and Brookwood Steamers, hopes to send Steamers FC 06 Premier to the IberCup, one of the largest and most internationally diverse tournaments in the world. The 13- and 14-year-old boys earned an invitation to face other teams around the world with their stellar play.
The team, made up of Gwinnett middle school students, is coached by Fernando Ligori, who is assisted by Jesus Sierra.
Members of the team are: Alex Ramos (Richards Middle), Alfonso Pinon (Sweetwater Middle), Carlos Hernandez (Sweetwater Middle), D.J. Ligori (Crews Middle), Dylan Martinez (Richards Middle), Fausto Granados (Sweetwater Middle), Giovanni Sierra (Sweetwater Middle), Javier Villegas (Ricards Middle), Joseph Clavarino (Crews Middle), Junie Guishard (Crews Middle), Karmelo Crumpton (Trickum Middle), Lenin Romero (Richards Middle), Raymond Isias (Sweetwater Middle), Samuel Gomez (Richards Middle), Steven Rubio (Richards Middle), Brandon Patino (Richards Middle) and Brandon Huerta (Sweetwater Middle).
The Steamers club has set up a page to raise funds for the team at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-get-to-barcelona?sharetype=teams&member=2743772&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=6ee29450ff1d495387c084a113a570eb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.