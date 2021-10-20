urgent STATE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford, Hebron Christian open with victories From Staff Reports Oct 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Polly Cummings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team posted a 25-15, 28-26, 25-20 victory over visiting Allatoona in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on Wednesday.The Wolves advance to Saturday’s second round, where they will host Richmond Hill at 1 p.m.Ashley Sturzoiu (12 kills), Mikayla Hayden (10 kills) and Kiana Polk (seven kills) led the Buford attack, and Polly Cummings delivered 36 assists.VOLLEYBALL Hebron advancesDACULA — Hebron Christian opened the Class A Private playoffs with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-5 win over Christian Heritage on Wednesday.The Lions (29-16) will host Calvary Day at 2 p.m. Saturday in the second round.Hoake Mazzawi (12 kills), Ramsey Chambers (eight kills, eight aces), Morgan Smith (12 assists), Brooke Thao (12 assists) and Maggie BeVille (two blocks) played well in the win. Recommended for you +122 PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, NLCS Game 4 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assist Victory Kill Sport Volleyball Playoff Volleyball Team Hebron Roundup More Sports +122 Sports urgent PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, NLCS Game 4 29 min ago 0 Sports urgent Amber Reed's dominant DH — 28 strikeouts, one hit — sends North Gwinnett softball to Columbus From Staff Reports 52 min ago 0 Sports urgent Wesleyan softball overpowers Savannah Christian to seal trip to Columbus From Staff Reports 58 min ago 0 Sportsxchange featured Deja vu: Braves take 3-1 NLCS lead on Dodgers By Doug Padilla, Field Level Media 58 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Amber Reed's dominant DH — 28 strikeouts, one hit — sends North Gwinnett softball to Columbus Wesleyan softball overpowers Savannah Christian to seal trip to Columbus STATE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Grayson, Mill Creek split to set up Game 3 Thursday STATE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford, Hebron Christian open with victories {{title}} Latest North Korea accuses US and UN of 'tampering with a dangerous time bomb' Singapore extends restrictions after reporting highest single-day Covid-19 deaths At least 1 killed, 33 injured in gas explosion in northeast China 2 people were killed and 8 children injured after Amish family's buggy was rear-ended NYC mayor 'troubled' by video showing unmasked officers forcibly removing masked subway commuter » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLawrenceville man is first drug dealer successfully prosecuted in Gwinnett on murder charges for drugs that caused overdose11 Gwinnett schools honored for college readiness, successLawrenceville, Aurora Theatre set to hold three-day grand opening for city's performing arts centerGwinnett government offering new glass recycling pilot program three years after ditching curbside optionMedical examiner: Preliminary results indicate Gwinnett police recruit died from hypertensive heart diseaseGwinnett County Public Schools announces 2021-22 Teacher of the Year semifinalistsGCPS announces Seckinger High School's mascot will be the JaguarsGwinnett County will offer $100 gift cards as incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and SaturdayNorcross' Buford Highway Master Plan envisions a denser, more urban corridorGov. Brian Kemp picks former GCPS Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks to serve on state telecommunications board CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 17, 2021MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 15-17IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 11-17ON THE MARKET: This Duluth estate sports classic architecture, gourmet kitchenPHOTOS: Collins Hill at North Gwinnett FootballPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 18PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 18WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Oct. 11PHOTOS: Homecoming parade and tailgating from UGA-Kentucky game CommentedRepublican 7th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick says Gwinnett schools should drop face mask mandate, claims masks do harm (6)Gwinnett commissioners postpone decision on decriminalizing marijuana for one month (5)Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident (5)YARBROUGH: Fractious Republicans need to heed Isakson’s example (3)Gwinnett commissioners will vote on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana on Tuesday (2)Georgia Senate releases first proposed congressional redistricting map (2)Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2)Medical examiner: Preliminary results indicate Gwinnett police recruit died from hypertensive heart disease (2)Gwinnett schools concerned about TikTok challenge calling on students to slap teachers 'on the backside' (2)MELVIN EVERSON: John Lewis Voting Rights Act is great for Democrats, bad for Georgia (1) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 678-277-0300 Website Events City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 770-448-2122 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: October is National Apple Month. What's your favorite way to eat apples? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: In a pie. Sliced up. In a cobbler. The way it came off the tree (after washing, of course) Apple cider Apple tarts. Slices with peanut butter. In a salad. Apple fritters. I like to eat apples in a different way than listed. I don't like apples. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.