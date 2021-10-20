Cummings, Polly.JPG

Polly Cummings

BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team posted a 25-15, 28-26, 25-20 victory over visiting Allatoona in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on Wednesday.

The Wolves advance to Saturday’s second round, where they will host Richmond Hill at 1 p.m.

Ashley Sturzoiu (12 kills), Mikayla Hayden (10 kills) and Kiana Polk (seven kills) led the Buford attack, and Polly Cummings delivered 36 assists.

VOLLEYBALL

Hebron advances

DACULA — Hebron Christian opened the Class A Private playoffs with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-5 win over Christian Heritage on Wednesday.

The Lions (29-16) will host Calvary Day at 2 p.m. Saturday in the second round.

Hoake Mazzawi (12 kills), Ramsey Chambers (eight kills, eight aces), Morgan Smith (12 assists), Brooke Thao (12 assists) and Maggie BeVille (two blocks) played well in the win.

