SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s volleyball team opened the Class AAAAAAA state tournament Tuesday with a 25-11, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of visiting McEachern.
The Broncos, Region 4-AAAAAAA champions, advance to Saturday’s second round, where they will play North Forsyth at home. North Forsyth defeated Mill Creek 3-1 in Tuesday’s first round.
Brookwood got stellar play in its first-round win from Hannah Sanders (12 kills), Arianna Crayton (eight kills, three aces), Kate Phelan (seven kills), Abby DeLoach (six kills, 11 digs, five aces), Kenna Fortingo (six kills) and Rebecca Miranda (33 assists).
VOLLEYBALL
Parkview beats Campbell
LILBURN — Parkview advanced to the Sweet 16 of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 win over Campbell in Tuesday’s first round.
The Panthers (17-23) were led by Abby Schirm (11 kills), Jessica Samal (10 assists), Mia Mattson (four aces, six kills), Makayla Swearingen (four blocks) and Maiah Sjogren (five blocks).
North tops Denmark
SUWANEE — Region 8-AAAAAAA champion North Gwinnett defeated Denmark 25-10, 27-25, 15-25, 25-23 Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Bulldogs will host East Coweta in Saturday’s second round. East Coweta defeated Grayson 3-0 in its first-round match.
North was led by Joya Screen (28 kills, 14 digs, four aces, four blocks), Kendal Crumpler (10 kills, 10 digs, one ace), Esosa Ehigiator (five kills, six blocks) and Daniela Domkam (40 assists, two aces, 13 digs).
Norcross falls to Roswell
NORCROSS — Norcross’ volleyball season ended Tuesday with a tough, five-set loss to Roswell in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Region 7-AAAAAAA champion Blue Devils were defeated by Roswell 22-25, 25-17, 13-25, 25-18, 15-12, finishing the season with a 26-20 record.
Norcross was led by Claire Catterton (25 kills, 11 digs), Lauren Marschke (20 kills), Isabella Casagrande (62 assists), Kendall White (12 kills, five blocks), Reesa Schroeder (18 digs) and Alaina Giordano (12 digs).
GAC rolls in opener
NORCROSS — Area 5-AAA champion Greater Atlanta Christian cruised past White County 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
The Spartans advance to host Windsor Forest in Saturday’s second round. Windsor Forest edged Liberty County 3-2 in its first-round match.
GAC was led by Naya Ohuabunwa (eight kills), Gracie Rose (seven kills), Janie Stinchcomb (seven kills), Autumn Clark (12 digs) and Maddie Burrough (seven aces).
