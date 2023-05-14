Girls
Class AAAAAAA
First place
Christianne Akintayo, Archer, shot put, 44-7 1/2
Sydney Harris, Buford, 400, 52.83
Danah Nembhard, Dacula, high jump, 5-6
Danah Nembhard, Dacula, triple jump, 40-9
Jaci Wright, Buford, long jump, 19-4 1/2
Brookwood 800 relay, 1:36.59 (Zya Davis, Chloe Perryman, Adia Arnold, Serena Tate)
Second place
Macy Felton, Brookwood, 1,600, 5:05.67
Victoria Freeland, Mill Creek, pole vault, 11-6
Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, discus, 141-6
Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, shot put, 44-4 1/4
Serena Tate, Brookwood, 400, 53.92
Jaci Wright, Buford, 100 hurdles, 13.80
Archer 400 relay, 46.35 (Jaden Billings, Caylie Jefferson, Zaniyah Jones, Adyn Kinard)
Brookwood 1,600 relay, 3:50.69 (Janai Jones, Zya Davis, Madison Campbell, Serena Tate)
Third place
Macy Felton, Brookwood, 800, 2:16.06
Lailah Green, Discovery, 400, 54.58
Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, discus, 136-10
Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, triple jump, 39-6 3/4
Serena Tate, Brookwood, 200, 24.07
Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 1,600, 5:05.68
Ron-Niah Wright, Peachtree Ridge, 300 hurdles, 43.66
Brookwood, 3,200 relay (Allie Wardle, Macy Felton, Trinity Thurman, Caelyn Tackett), 9:30.71
Buford 1,600 relay, 3:50.96 (Dominique Brown, Arianna Thomas, Sydney Harris, Enjoli Pierre)
Fourth place
Kijana Callwood, Grayson, discus, 133-5
Sydney Harris, Buford, 200, 24.21
Mya Hines, Peachtree Ridge, high jump, 5-4
Jewel Wells, Mill Creek, 3,200, 11:05.96
Fifth place
Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 100, 11.88
Norcross, 3,200 relay, 9:37.09 (Elkin Regina, Jillian Salmon, Kyra Andrews, Zhalay Wilson)
Norcross, 1,600 relay, 3:51.64 (Monica Obialor, Cameron Martin, Jillian Salmon, Zhalay Wilson)
Sixth place
Arianna Cox-Cole, Mill Creek, long jump, 18-0 1/4
Dallas Guy, Dacula, 100 hurdles, 14.60
Andrea Taylor, Grayson, 400, 55.55
Andrea Taylor, Grayson, 200, 24.59
Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 800, 2:19.10
Jewel Wells, Mill Creek, 1,600, 5:12.30
Jaci Wright, Buford, triple jump, 37-10
Buford, 400 relay, 48.09 (Tavye Borders, Dominique Brown, Quinn Conwell, Sydney Harris)
Peachtree Ridge, 800 relay, 1:39.90 (Daylin Gibson, Savannah Lee, Elozino Isoje, Kamylie Wilson)
Seventh place
Kendal Godfrey, North Gwinnett, high jump, 5-2
Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, long jump, 17-11 1/4
Marie Tchocksi, Dacula, triple jump, 37-8 3/4
Archer 800 relay, 1:40.08 (Samiya Wayne, Tanii O’Gwin, Dimeshia Dukes, Princess Okoye)
Eighth place
Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, 800, 2:57.19
Dallas Guy, Dacula, 300 hurdles, 47.74
Janai Jones, Brookwood, 100, 12.13
Breann Miller, Dacula, high jump, 5-2
Emmy Miner, Archer, pole vault, 11-0
Sommer Walker, Meadowcreek, shot put, 38-1
Class AAAAAA
Third place
Alexis Wright, Lanier, 800, 2:14.09
Sixth place
Alexis Wright, Lanier, pole vault, 10-0
Class AAAAA
First place
Morgan Collins, GAC, 800, 2:11.87
Ava Kitchings, GAC, long jump, 19-7 3/4
Nia Wilson, GAC, 100, 11.51
GAC, 400 relay, 46.98 (Ivy Holland, Nia Wilson, Ava Kitchings, Elizabeth Cloudt)
Second place
Nia Wilson, GAC, 200, 23.99
GAC, 1,600 relay, 3:57.60 (Morgan Collins, Kelsey Bailey, Ivy Holland, Ava Kitchings)
Fourth place
Morgan Collins, GAC, 1,600, 5:14.10
Class AAA
First place
Kayla Lane, Hebron, discus, 123-1
Anne McSweeney, Wesleyan, 1,600, 5:15.71
Wesleyan, 3,200 relay (Julie Anne Bush, Abigail Glover, Kyra Brubaker, Anne McSweeney), 9:49.57
Second place
Anne McSweeney, Wesleyan, 800, 2:18.53
Eva Murphy, Wesleyan, 3,200, 11:45.30
Third place
Julie Anne Bush, Wesleyan, 1,600, 5:18.83
Julie Anne Bush, Wesleyan, 3,200, 11:55.00
Hoake Mazzawi, Hebron, shot put, 38-7
Fourth place
Eva Murphy, Wesleyan, 1,600, 5:24.44
Fifth place
Lydia Kairu, Hebron, shot put, 36-9 1/4
Sixth place
Kyra Brubaker, Wesleyan, 800, 2:26.39
Layla Melton, Hebron, 1,600, 5:25.54
Eighth place
Lily Macrina, Hebron, 400, 59.57
Class AA
First place
Ellison Chadwick, Providence, long jump, 19-5 1/4
Second place
Ellison Chadwick, Providence, 400, 57.12
Fifth place
Ellison Chadwick, Providence, 100, 12.30
Eighth place
Ellison Chadwick, Providence, 200, 28.04
Somie Chang, Providence, triple jump, 33-11 1/4
Boys
Class AAAAAAA
First place
Joseph Alexander, Mill Creek, long jump, 24-3 3/4
Joshua Crum, Brookwood, 110 hurdles, 14.10
Joshua Crum, Brookwood, 300 hurdles, 37.31
Chance Jones, Dacula, 800, 1:52.24
Buford, 1,600 relay, 3:11.24 (Alexander Knight, K.J. Bolden, Ethan Ervin, Ervin Pearson)
Second place
Elijah Callahan, Archer, high jump, 6-4
Keonte Knight, Parkview, 110 hurdles, 14.11
Timothy Lamb, Mill Creek, pole vault, 14-6
Ervin Pearson, Buford, 400, 46.19
Cortez Smith, Parkview, shot put, 53-2
Buford, 400 relay, 40.40 (Jordan Allen, K.J. Bolden, Osiris Gilbert, Jeremiah Colbert)
Grayson, 1,600 relay, 3:12.17 (Chad Gaffney, Sean Dyer, Elijah Thomas, Mason Humphrey)
Third place
Owynn Brown, Grayson, 800, 1:54.49
Jeremiah Colbert, Buford, 100, 10.60
Jeremiah Colbert, Buford, 200, 21.28
Bryce Dopson, Brookwood, 300 hurdles, 38.12
Jayden Ivaniciuc, Buford, triple jump, 46-10 1/2
Anthony Miller, Duluth, discus, 157-4
Archer, 400 relay, 41.20 (Andru Dixon, Zion Okoye, Colby Alexander, Chad Alexander)
Fourth place
Sean Dyer, Grayson, 300 hurdles, 38.32
Pierre Ford, South Gwinnett, long jump, 23-2 1/2
Elijah Milliner, Brookwood, high jump, 6-4
Caleb Shakespeare, Brookwood, 100, 10.65
Archer, 3,200 relay (Austin Anderson, Braylen Brooks, Steven McCartney, Conner Robbins), 7:54.92
Mill Creek, 400 relay, 41.62 (Solomon Miller, Josiah McIntyre, Kaymon Bolden, Malachi Miller)
Fifth place
Brady Daniels, Grayson, 400, 48.05
Sean Dyer, Grayson, 110 hurdles, 14.71
Pierre Ford, South Gwinnett, 100, 10.72
Harrison Green, Norcross, pole vault, 13-6
Demarko Lawler Jr., Mill Creek, triple jump, 46-2 1/2
Navan McCoy, Grayson, 300 hurdles, 38.40
Jaden Wiley, Duluth, 200, 21.53
Peachtree Ridge, 400 relay, 41.98 (Jordan Ghant, Justin Tweh, A.J. Bonds, Sedric Addison)
Sixth place
Geovanni Forrester, Discovery, high jump, 6-2
David Garcia, Parkview, 1,600, 4:19.19
David Garcia, Parkview, 800, 1:56.72
Joshua Haynes, Parkview, shot put, 50-4
Bryce Jones, Grayson, discus, 148-6
Christian Sumo, Archer, pole vault, 13-0
Meadowcreek, 1,600 relay, 3:21.58 (Jivan Baly, Treshaun Bell, Isaac Jackson, Jeremiah Shaw)
Seventh place
Osiris Gilbert, Buford, 100, 10.82
James VanDale Nute, Archer, 110 hurdles, 14.99
Elijah Thomas, Grayson, 400, 48.75
Donningtun Walters, Mill Creek, discus, 147-8
Brookwood, 3,200 relay (Marshall Bray, Carter Dehnke, Truitt Fowler, Charlie Thomas), 7:56.01
Eighth place
Gregory Kenon, Norcross, triple jump, 45-0 1/4
Moses Mitchell, North Gwinnett, 800, 1:59.30
Class AAAAAA
First place
George Benjamin, Shiloh, 110 hurdles, 13.82
Second place
Bryce Southerland, Shiloh, 110 hurdles, 14.12
Third place
Eric Barker, Shiloh, triple jump, 46-9 1/2
George Benjamin, Shiloh, 300 hurdles, 38.46
Fifth place
Eric Barker, Shiloh, high jump, 6-6
Bryce Southerland, Shiloh, 300 hurdles, 39.35
Sixth place
Eric Barker, Shiloh, 300 hurdles, 41.08
Eighth place
Corey Harris, Shiloh, pole vault, 13-6
Alexander Phillips, Shiloh, 200, 22.28
Class AAAAA
Second place
GAC, 800 relay, 1:26.76 (Gabriel Daniels, Charles Phillips, Jaden Henry, Aidan McKinnie)
Fourth place
Josiah Asfaw, GAC, 800, 1:56.93
Fifth place
Addison Alsobrook, GAC, 3,200, 9:42.79
GAC, 3,200 relay (Colton Harsh, Jackson Luskin, Addison Alsobrook, Josiah Asfaw), 8:05.31
Sixth place
Gabriel Daniels, GAC, 200, 22.09
GAC, 800 relay, 1:26.76 (Gabriel Daniels, Charles Phillips, Jaden Henry, Aidan McKinnie)
Seventh place
Aidan McKinnie, GAC, long jump, 21-8
Class AAA
First place
Owen Anderson, Hebron, pole vault, 15-1
Second place
Wood Moore, Wesleyan, 3,200, 9:41.96
Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan, triple jump, 45-4 1/2
Fourth place
Justin Bartleson, Hebron, high jump, 6-2
Wesleyan, 3,200 relay (Christopher Izzo, Andrew Cook, Landon Jonas, Wood Moore), 8:27.69
Fifth place
Wood Moore, Wesleyan, 1,600, 4:27.71
Sixth place
David Pierre, Hebron, discus, 145-4
Eighth place
Hebron, 1,600 relay, 4:12.64 (Libby Jackson, Lizzy Jacobs, Lily Macrina, Layla Melton)

