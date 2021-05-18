STATE PLACERS
Girls
Class AAAAAAA
First place
Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge, 100, 11.76
Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge, 200, 23.81
Dallis Goodnight, Mill Creek, long jump, 18-5 1/2
Aliyah Irving, Brookwood, 300 hurdles, 44.14
Peachtree Ridge 400 relay, 46.69 (Mariah Brooks, Tamiia Fuller, Trinity Marshall, Nia Hicks)
Peachtree Ridge 1,600 relay, 3:49.51 (Kendalyn McBride, Tamiia Fuller, Sydney Augmon, Nia Hicks)
Second place
Mykhayla Carroll, Archer, shot put, 39-5
Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, discus, 125-5
Third place
Eliza Bidwell, Mountain View, high jump, 5-2
Sierra Harrison, North Gwinnett, high jump, 5-2
Veajah Hylton, Brookwood, 100 hurdles, 14.83
Fourth place
Octavia Allan, Norcross, pole vault, 10-6
Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, 800, 2:19.64
Madison Campbell, Brookwood, 400, 56.93
Camryn King, Archer, 100 hurdles, 15.01
Samantha Smith, Grayson, discus, 117-1
Ron-Niah Wright, Discovery, 300 hurdles, 45.69
Fifth place
Trinity Marshall, Peachtree Ridge, 100 hurdles, 15.24
Emmy Miner, Archer, pole vault, 10-6
Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 200, 25.23
Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 800, 2:20.44
Sixth place
Madison Aiken, Mill Creek, triple jump, 36-5 1/4
Kylin Beard, Brookwood, 300 hurdles, 46.42
Emily Chandler, Mill Creek, discus, 116-3
Dallis Goodnight, Mill Creek, 100, 12.38
Sussy Ngulefac, Parkview, shot put, 37-10 1/2
Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek, long jump, 17-2 1/2
Kellyn Posey, North Gwinnett, pole vault, 10-0
Brookwood 3,200 relay, 9:45.34 (Macy Felton, Trinity Thurman, Emma Rhodes, Allie Wardle)
Seventh place
Mariah Brooks, Peachtree Ridge, 100, 12.47
Madison Campbell, Brookwood, 200, 25.36
Veajah Hylton, Brookwood, 300 hurdles, 46.97
Aniyah Lathan, Archer, 100 hurdles, 15.78
Samantha Smith, Grayson, shot put, 37-10 1/2
Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, long jump, 17-2 1/2
Taylor Watkins, Discovery, 800, 2:25.85
Eighth place
Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, shot put, 36-5
Carson Moore, Parkview, triple jump, 36-0
Taylor Watkins, Discovery, high jump, 5-0
Ron-Niah Wright, Discovery, 100 hurdles, 17.76
Mill Creek 3,200 relay, 9:50.34 (Joycelyn Tifrea, Kathryn Scales, Jordyn Purnell, Jade Jacobazzi)
Brookwood 1,600 relay, 4:08.20 (Madison Campbell, Jasmine Johnson, Aliyah Irving, Allie Wardle)
Class AAAAAA
First place
Sydney Harris, Buford, 400, 53.67
Buford 1,600 relay, 3:47.67 (McKenzie Smith, Tavye Borders, Trinity Price, Sydney Harris)
Second place
Sydney Harris, Buford, 200, 24.29
Danah Nembhard, Dacula, high jump, 5-6
Buford 400 relay, 47.24 (Tavye Borders, Sydney Harris, Hayley Iverson, Trinity Price)
Third place
Caroline Snell, Buford, pole vault, 11-0
Fourth place
Trinity Price, Buford, 200, 24.57
Callie Snell, Buford, pole vault, 10-6
Sixth place
Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, shot put, 37-5 1/4
Seventh place
Gamyzhae Williams, Lanier, triple jump, 36-8 1/2
Eighth place
Bernce Ampofo, Dacula, shot put, 34-11 1/2
Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, discus, 111-6
Annette Rodriguez, Lanier, 3,200, 11:26.09
Class AAA
First place
Trinity Rossum, GAC, 100, 11.77
Trinity Rossum, GAC, 200, 24.17
Nyla Thompson, GAC, pole vault, 11-6
GAC, 400 relay, 46.28 (Nyla Thompson, Trinity Rossum, Danielle Jones, Nia Wilson)
Second place
Morgan Collins, GAC, 1,600, 5:09.69
Danielle Jones, GAC, 100 hurdles, 14.73
Nia Wilson, GAC, 100, 11.97
NIa Wilson, GAC, 200, 24.30
Third place
Autumn Clark, GAC, discus, 114-11
Morgan Collins, GAC, 800, 2:14.42
Danielle Jones, GAC, 300 hurdles, 44.52
Timika Scarlett, GAC, 200, 25.31
Jasmine Scruggs, GAC, 400, 58.67
Alana Thomas, GAC, shot put, 37-6
Fourth place
Timika Scarlett, GAC, 100, 12.59
Fifth place
Maya McFadden, GAC, 400, 59.63
Sixth place
GAC 3,200 relay, 10:42.00 (Maya McFadden, Haile Rowe-Anderson, Jasmine Scruggs, Morgan Collins)
Class A Private
First place
Ellie Brewer, Hebron, 3,200, 11:18.72
Ayden Drake, Providence, 100 hurdles, 15.21
Ayden Drake, Providence, 300 hurdles, 44.82
Layton Glisson, Hebron, 100, 12.61
Layton Glisson, Hebron, 200, 25.60
Rachael Ruff, Hebron, pole vault, 10-6
Imani Washington, Wesleyan, shot put, 41-6 1/2
Hebron 400 relay, 49.08 (Layton Glisson, Bella Rodriguez, Kennedy Truitt, Nija Riley)
Hebron 1,600 relay 4:02.08 (Layton Glisson, Brooke Browning, Claire McGuirt, Nija Riley)
Second Place
Ellie Brewer, Hebron, 1,600, 5:10.16
Ellison Chadwick, Providence, long jump, 16-9
Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, triple jump, 36-10
Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, 400, 57.20
Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, 300 hurdles, 45.84
Imani Washington, Wesleyan, discus, 125-3
Hebron 3,200 relay, 9:49.86 (Brooke Browning, Georgia Piper, Claire Downs, Ellie Brewer)
Wesleyan 1,600 relay, 4:07.78 (Sophie Villa, Katherine Graddy, Sade Ojanuga, Nea Sanders)
Third place
Ellison Chadwick, Providence, 200, 25.94
Ayden Drake, Providence, 400, 57.22
Sade Ojanuga, Wesleyan, triple jump, 36-8
Fourth place
Brooke Browning, Hebron, 800, 2:18.20
Ellison Chadwick, Providence, 100, 12.69
Sydney Flood, Providence, shot put, 35-10 1/2
Libby Jackson, Hebron, pole vault, 10-0
Sade Ojanuga, Wesleyan, 100 hurdles, 16.03
Wesleyan 3,200 relay, 10:01.71 (Katherine Graddy, Sophie Villa, Julie Anne Bush, Anne McSweeney)
Fifth Place
Ellie Brewer, Hebron, 800, 2:21.53
Sydney Flood, Providence, discus, 101-0
Rhys Morrow, Hebron, pole vault, 9-6
Sade Ojanuga, Wesleyan, high jump, 5-0
Nija Riley, Hebron, 400, 58.86
Nija Riley, Hebron, 200, 26.25
Sixth Place
Brooke Browning, Hebron, 1,600, 5:18.13
Margaret Dudley, Wesleyan, pole vault, 9-0
Margaret Dudley, Wesleyan, 100 hurdles, 16.24
Kayla Lane, Hebron, discus, 99-0
Malia Melton, Hebron, triple jump, 34-11
Seventh place
Margaret Dudley, Wesleyan, 300 hurdles, 47.19
Eighth place
Georgia Piper, Hebron, high jump, 4-10
Boys
Class AAAAAAA
First place
Garrett Brophy, Grayson, shot put, 58-2 1/4
Kyle Fisher, Peachtree Ridge, triple jump, 46-10
Frank Osorio Jr., Archer, long jump, 22-9
Jacari Simpson, Mill Creek, 110 hurdles, 14.30
Second place
Walker Hanley, Brookwood, 110 hurdles, 14.37
Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett, 100, 10.72
Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett, 200, 21.46
South Gwinnett 1,600 relay, 3:17.90 (Christopher Coleman, Nigel Hussey, Pierre Ford, Ethan Tate)
Third place
Leon Christian, Parkview, 100, 10.87
Leon Christian, Parkview, 200, 21.59
Christopher Coleman, South Gwinnett, 400, 48.37
Ronnie Hamrick, Parkview, long jump, 22-2
Maurice Thomas, Discovery, high jump, 6-6
Archer 400 relay, 41.90 (Curtis Scott, Andrew Spearman, Schmari Campbell, Ayden Anderson)
Fourth place
Cody Brown, Parkview, discus, 152-8
Methias Carter, Mountain View, 400, 48.40
Miguel Schlicht, Norcross, 3,200, 9:14.58
Mountain View 1,600 relay, 3:18.52 (Zyon Davis, Lamarcus Brand, Methias Carter, Eric Jones)
Fifth place
Aaron Brebnor, North Gwinnett, 100, 10.95
Bryce Fleetwood, Parkview, high jump, 6-4
Vino Glover, Collins Hill, 800, 1:57.34
Malcolm Wheat, Brookwood, 110 hurdles, 15.07
Grayson 1,600 relay, 3:18.55 (Brady Daniels, Christian Elder, Chad Gaffney, James Thomas)
Sixth place
Will Bray, Brookwood, 800, 1:57.34
Christian Elder, Grayson, 300 hurdles, 40.24
Langston Jones, Brookwood, discus, 152-3
Andrew Spearman, Archer, 200, 22.02
Seventh place
Will Bray, Brookwood, 1,600, 4:23.99
Braden Deal, Brookwood, high jump, 6-2
Parkview, 3,200 relay, 7:58.39 (Caden Hall, Andrew Todd, Antonio Valenti, Martin Robles)
Eighth place
Cody Brown, Parkview, shot put, 49-9 1/2
Keonte Knight, Parkview, 110 hurdles, 15.25
Sam Nicholas, Mountain View, high jump, 6-0
Miguel Schlicht, Norcross, 1,600, 4:24.16
Class AAAAAA
First place
Isaiah Bond, Buford, 100, 10.51
Ben Butcher, Dacula, 3,200, 9:20.08
Adam Watkins, Dacula, discus, 169-6
Adam Watkins, Dacula, shot put, 58-9 1/2
Buford 400 relay, 41.58 (K.J. Bolden, Isaiah Bond, Malik Williams, Victor Venn)
Third place
Christion Barker, Shiloh, 300 hurdles, 39.38
Shiloh 3,200 relay, 8:07.73 (Nathan Solomon, Demarian Murray, Andy Salgado, Paul Parrish)
Shiloh 1,600 relay, 3:18.60 (Patrez Thomas, Joshua Scott, Mikai Curenton, Christion Barker)
Fourth place
Ben Butcher, Dacula, 1,600, 4:20.54
Victor Venn, Buford, 110 hurdles, 14.83
Fifth place
Patrez Thomas, Shiloh, 300 hurdles, 40.16
Sixth place
Tyler Farris, Dacula, pole vault, 13-6
Victor Venn, Buford, 100, 10.93
Seventh place
George Benjamin, Shiloh, 110 hurdles, 21.17
Nathan Solomon, Shiloh, 1,600, 4:21.40
Nathan Solomon, Shiloh, 3,200, 9:30.63
Amir Taylor, Central Gwinnett, triple jump, 43-4 1/4
Eighth place
Anthony Sheppard III, Shiloh, long jump, 21-3 3/4
Class AAA
Third place
Marcus Wilson, GAC, 300 hurdles, 41.57
Fourth place
GAC, 3,200 relay, 8:14.41 (Zachary Mitchell, Alex Craig, Charlie Davis, Colton Harsh)
Fifth place
Noah Warner, GAC, 800, 1:57.90
Eighth place
Colton Harsh, GAC, 3,200, 9:58.75
Class A Private
First place
Elijah Williams, Providence, long jump, 22-7 1/2
Second place
Mac Howie, Wesleyan, 3,200, 9:26.19
Mac Howie, Wesleyan, 1,600, 4:21.60
Elijah Williams, Providence, triple jump, 48-9
Fourth place
Colin O’Leary, Providence, 400, 49.91
Sixth place
Devin Long, Providence, triple jump, 41-3
Seventh place
Wyatt Hodges, Wesleyan, triple jump, 40-11
Stafford McDaniel, Wesleyan, 800, 2:03.54
