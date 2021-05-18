LMP17796a.jpg

Buford's Isaiah Bond wins the AAAAAA 200 Meter Dash on Saturday in Carrollton. (Photo: David McGregor)

STATE PLACERS

Girls

Class AAAAAAA

First place

Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge, 100, 11.76

Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge, 200, 23.81

Dallis Goodnight, Mill Creek, long jump, 18-5 1/2

Aliyah Irving, Brookwood, 300 hurdles, 44.14

Peachtree Ridge 400 relay, 46.69 (Mariah Brooks, Tamiia Fuller, Trinity Marshall, Nia Hicks)

Peachtree Ridge 1,600 relay, 3:49.51 (Kendalyn McBride, Tamiia Fuller, Sydney Augmon, Nia Hicks)

Second place

Mykhayla Carroll, Archer, shot put, 39-5

Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, discus, 125-5

Third place

Eliza Bidwell, Mountain View, high jump, 5-2

Sierra Harrison, North Gwinnett, high jump, 5-2

Veajah Hylton, Brookwood, 100 hurdles, 14.83

Fourth place

Octavia Allan, Norcross, pole vault, 10-6

Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, 800, 2:19.64

Madison Campbell, Brookwood, 400, 56.93

Camryn King, Archer, 100 hurdles, 15.01

Samantha Smith, Grayson, discus, 117-1

Ron-Niah Wright, Discovery, 300 hurdles, 45.69

Fifth place

Trinity Marshall, Peachtree Ridge, 100 hurdles, 15.24

Emmy Miner, Archer, pole vault, 10-6

Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 200, 25.23

Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 800, 2:20.44

Sixth place

Madison Aiken, Mill Creek, triple jump, 36-5 1/4

Kylin Beard, Brookwood, 300 hurdles, 46.42

Emily Chandler, Mill Creek, discus, 116-3

Dallis Goodnight, Mill Creek, 100, 12.38

Sussy Ngulefac, Parkview, shot put, 37-10 1/2

Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek, long jump, 17-2 1/2

Kellyn Posey, North Gwinnett, pole vault, 10-0

Brookwood 3,200 relay, 9:45.34 (Macy Felton, Trinity Thurman, Emma Rhodes, Allie Wardle)

Seventh place

Mariah Brooks, Peachtree Ridge, 100, 12.47

Madison Campbell, Brookwood, 200, 25.36

Veajah Hylton, Brookwood, 300 hurdles, 46.97

Aniyah Lathan, Archer, 100 hurdles, 15.78

Samantha Smith, Grayson, shot put, 37-10 1/2

Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, long jump, 17-2 1/2

Taylor Watkins, Discovery, 800, 2:25.85

Eighth place

Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, shot put, 36-5

Carson Moore, Parkview, triple jump, 36-0

Taylor Watkins, Discovery, high jump, 5-0

Ron-Niah Wright, Discovery, 100 hurdles, 17.76

Mill Creek 3,200 relay, 9:50.34 (Joycelyn Tifrea, Kathryn Scales, Jordyn Purnell, Jade Jacobazzi)

Brookwood 1,600 relay, 4:08.20 (Madison Campbell, Jasmine Johnson, Aliyah Irving, Allie Wardle)

Class AAAAAA

First place

Sydney Harris, Buford, 400, 53.67

Buford 1,600 relay, 3:47.67 (McKenzie Smith, Tavye Borders, Trinity Price, Sydney Harris)

Second place

Sydney Harris, Buford, 200, 24.29

Danah Nembhard, Dacula, high jump, 5-6

Buford 400 relay, 47.24 (Tavye Borders, Sydney Harris, Hayley Iverson, Trinity Price)

Third place

Caroline Snell, Buford, pole vault, 11-0

Fourth place

Trinity Price, Buford, 200, 24.57

Callie Snell, Buford, pole vault, 10-6

Sixth place

Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, shot put, 37-5 1/4

Seventh place

Gamyzhae Williams, Lanier, triple jump, 36-8 1/2

Eighth place

Bernce Ampofo, Dacula, shot put, 34-11 1/2

Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, discus, 111-6

Annette Rodriguez, Lanier, 3,200, 11:26.09

Class AAA

First place

Trinity Rossum, GAC, 100, 11.77

Trinity Rossum, GAC, 200, 24.17

Nyla Thompson, GAC, pole vault, 11-6

GAC, 400 relay, 46.28 (Nyla Thompson, Trinity Rossum, Danielle Jones, Nia Wilson)

Second place

Morgan Collins, GAC, 1,600, 5:09.69

Danielle Jones, GAC, 100 hurdles, 14.73

Nia Wilson, GAC, 100, 11.97

NIa Wilson, GAC, 200, 24.30

Third place

Autumn Clark, GAC, discus, 114-11

Morgan Collins, GAC, 800, 2:14.42

Danielle Jones, GAC, 300 hurdles, 44.52

Timika Scarlett, GAC, 200, 25.31

Jasmine Scruggs, GAC, 400, 58.67

Alana Thomas, GAC, shot put, 37-6

Fourth place

Timika Scarlett, GAC, 100, 12.59

Fifth place

Maya McFadden, GAC, 400, 59.63

Sixth place

GAC 3,200 relay, 10:42.00 (Maya McFadden, Haile Rowe-Anderson, Jasmine Scruggs, Morgan Collins)

Class A Private

First place

Ellie Brewer, Hebron, 3,200, 11:18.72

Ayden Drake, Providence, 100 hurdles, 15.21

Ayden Drake, Providence, 300 hurdles, 44.82

Layton Glisson, Hebron, 100, 12.61

Layton Glisson, Hebron, 200, 25.60

Rachael Ruff, Hebron, pole vault, 10-6

Imani Washington, Wesleyan, shot put, 41-6 1/2

Hebron 400 relay, 49.08 (Layton Glisson, Bella Rodriguez, Kennedy Truitt, Nija Riley)

Hebron 1,600 relay 4:02.08 (Layton Glisson, Brooke Browning, Claire McGuirt, Nija Riley)

Second Place

Ellie Brewer, Hebron, 1,600, 5:10.16

Ellison Chadwick, Providence, long jump, 16-9

Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, triple jump, 36-10

Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, 400, 57.20

Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, 300 hurdles, 45.84

Imani Washington, Wesleyan, discus, 125-3

Hebron 3,200 relay, 9:49.86 (Brooke Browning, Georgia Piper, Claire Downs, Ellie Brewer)

Wesleyan 1,600 relay, 4:07.78 (Sophie Villa, Katherine Graddy, Sade Ojanuga, Nea Sanders)

Third place

Ellison Chadwick, Providence, 200, 25.94

Ayden Drake, Providence, 400, 57.22

Sade Ojanuga, Wesleyan, triple jump, 36-8

Fourth place

Brooke Browning, Hebron, 800, 2:18.20

Ellison Chadwick, Providence, 100, 12.69

Sydney Flood, Providence, shot put, 35-10 1/2

Libby Jackson, Hebron, pole vault, 10-0

Sade Ojanuga, Wesleyan, 100 hurdles, 16.03

Wesleyan 3,200 relay, 10:01.71 (Katherine Graddy, Sophie Villa, Julie Anne Bush, Anne McSweeney)

Fifth Place

Ellie Brewer, Hebron, 800, 2:21.53

Sydney Flood, Providence, discus, 101-0

Rhys Morrow, Hebron, pole vault, 9-6

Sade Ojanuga, Wesleyan, high jump, 5-0

Nija Riley, Hebron, 400, 58.86

Nija Riley, Hebron, 200, 26.25

Sixth Place

Brooke Browning, Hebron, 1,600, 5:18.13

Margaret Dudley, Wesleyan, pole vault, 9-0

Margaret Dudley, Wesleyan, 100 hurdles, 16.24

Kayla Lane, Hebron, discus, 99-0

Malia Melton, Hebron, triple jump, 34-11

Seventh place

Margaret Dudley, Wesleyan, 300 hurdles, 47.19

Eighth place

Georgia Piper, Hebron, high jump, 4-10

Boys

Class AAAAAAA

First place

Garrett Brophy, Grayson, shot put, 58-2 1/4

Kyle Fisher, Peachtree Ridge, triple jump, 46-10

Frank Osorio Jr., Archer, long jump, 22-9

Jacari Simpson, Mill Creek, 110 hurdles, 14.30

Second place

Walker Hanley, Brookwood, 110 hurdles, 14.37

Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett, 100, 10.72

Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett, 200, 21.46

South Gwinnett 1,600 relay, 3:17.90 (Christopher Coleman, Nigel Hussey, Pierre Ford, Ethan Tate)

Third place

Leon Christian, Parkview, 100, 10.87

Leon Christian, Parkview, 200, 21.59

Christopher Coleman, South Gwinnett, 400, 48.37

Ronnie Hamrick, Parkview, long jump, 22-2

Maurice Thomas, Discovery, high jump, 6-6

Archer 400 relay, 41.90 (Curtis Scott, Andrew Spearman, Schmari Campbell, Ayden Anderson)

Fourth place

Cody Brown, Parkview, discus, 152-8

Methias Carter, Mountain View, 400, 48.40

Miguel Schlicht, Norcross, 3,200, 9:14.58

Mountain View 1,600 relay, 3:18.52 (Zyon Davis, Lamarcus Brand, Methias Carter, Eric Jones)

Fifth place

Aaron Brebnor, North Gwinnett, 100, 10.95

Bryce Fleetwood, Parkview, high jump, 6-4

Vino Glover, Collins Hill, 800, 1:57.34

Malcolm Wheat, Brookwood, 110 hurdles, 15.07

Grayson 1,600 relay, 3:18.55 (Brady Daniels, Christian Elder, Chad Gaffney, James Thomas)

Sixth place

Will Bray, Brookwood, 800, 1:57.34

Christian Elder, Grayson, 300 hurdles, 40.24

Langston Jones, Brookwood, discus, 152-3

Andrew Spearman, Archer, 200, 22.02

Seventh place

Will Bray, Brookwood, 1,600, 4:23.99

Braden Deal, Brookwood, high jump, 6-2

Parkview, 3,200 relay, 7:58.39 (Caden Hall, Andrew Todd, Antonio Valenti, Martin Robles)

Eighth place

Cody Brown, Parkview, shot put, 49-9 1/2

Keonte Knight, Parkview, 110 hurdles, 15.25

Sam Nicholas, Mountain View, high jump, 6-0

Miguel Schlicht, Norcross, 1,600, 4:24.16

Class AAAAAA

First place

Isaiah Bond, Buford, 100, 10.51

Ben Butcher, Dacula, 3,200, 9:20.08

Adam Watkins, Dacula, discus, 169-6

Adam Watkins, Dacula, shot put, 58-9 1/2

Buford 400 relay, 41.58 (K.J. Bolden, Isaiah Bond, Malik Williams, Victor Venn)

Third place

Christion Barker, Shiloh, 300 hurdles, 39.38

Shiloh 3,200 relay, 8:07.73 (Nathan Solomon, Demarian Murray, Andy Salgado, Paul Parrish)

Shiloh 1,600 relay, 3:18.60 (Patrez Thomas, Joshua Scott, Mikai Curenton, Christion Barker)

Fourth place

Ben Butcher, Dacula, 1,600, 4:20.54

Victor Venn, Buford, 110 hurdles, 14.83

Fifth place

Patrez Thomas, Shiloh, 300 hurdles, 40.16

Sixth place

Tyler Farris, Dacula, pole vault, 13-6

Victor Venn, Buford, 100, 10.93

Seventh place

George Benjamin, Shiloh, 110 hurdles, 21.17

Nathan Solomon, Shiloh, 1,600, 4:21.40

Nathan Solomon, Shiloh, 3,200, 9:30.63

Amir Taylor, Central Gwinnett, triple jump, 43-4 1/4

Eighth place

Anthony Sheppard III, Shiloh, long jump, 21-3 3/4

Class AAA

Third place

Marcus Wilson, GAC, 300 hurdles, 41.57

Fourth place

GAC, 3,200 relay, 8:14.41 (Zachary Mitchell, Alex Craig, Charlie Davis, Colton Harsh)

Fifth place

Noah Warner, GAC, 800, 1:57.90

Eighth place

Colton Harsh, GAC, 3,200, 9:58.75

Class A Private

First place

Elijah Williams, Providence, long jump, 22-7 1/2

Second place

Mac Howie, Wesleyan, 3,200, 9:26.19

Mac Howie, Wesleyan, 1,600, 4:21.60

Elijah Williams, Providence, triple jump, 48-9

Fourth place

Colin O’Leary, Providence, 400, 49.91

Sixth place

Devin Long, Providence, triple jump, 41-3

Seventh place

Wyatt Hodges, Wesleyan, triple jump, 40-11

Stafford McDaniel, Wesleyan, 800, 2:03.54

