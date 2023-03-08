A victory in Friday’s Class AAA state championship game would be the perfect finale of what has been an incredible four-year run for the Hebron Christian girls basketball team’s seniors and its head coach.
Since Jan Azar took over the program ahead of the 2019-20 season, the Lions are 116-9 (a 92.8 winning percentage) with a state championship in 2021, a state runner-up finish in 2022 and a Final Four appearance in 2020. No. 1-ranked Hebron can add a second state championship to that four-year resumé Friday with a win over No. 3 Lumpkin County in the 1 p.m. AAA final.
This year’s tournament run featured a challenging first-round matchup, a 68-53 win over No. 7-ranked White County, followed by routs of Carver-Atlanta (77-23) and Mary Persons (98-25). Hebron (31-0) then passed its toughest test in the semifinal round with a 65-58 victory over No. 2-ranked Wesleyan.
The Final Four matchup was tied 26-26 at halftime before the Lions pulled away in the second half behind Aubrey Beckham, who had 21 points (18 in the second half) with five rebounds and four assists. Teammate Kayla Lane scored 14 and knocked down four 3-pointers.
Hebron also got contributions from Amiya Porter (eight points, four assists, three steals), Jakerra Butler (six points, six rebounds), Aniya Moodie (six points, four assists) and Nicky Daniel (five points).
“I am so proud of how our girls played today,” said Azar, who has won 14 state titles (13 at Wesleyan, one at Hebron) and has a career record of 687-122 (an 84.7 winning percentage). “They did a great job of executing our game plan. Wesleyan focused a lot on Aubrey, Kerra and Amiya, who all played well, especially in the second half. This opened the door for other players to step up. I thought Kayla’s shooting was a huge difference maker for us and Nicky had a couple of big hustle plays along with a huge three that changed the game.
“But what won’t show up in the stat column is the defense that Aniya Moodie and Camryn Register played all night. Freshman Alanna Beckham also gave us some good minutes on defense and hit a big three for us. It was a hard fought game on both sides and I’m excited to finish this journey with this team next week in the state championship game.”
Deep postseason runs are nothing new for Azar, who has led her teams to the state finals in 21 of the past 23 seasons. The only two teams during that span that didn’t reach the finals were Wesleyan in 2002 — an Elite Eight team — and her first Hebron team in 2019-20 — which made the Final Four.
Standing between Hebron, Azar and another state championship is Lumpkin County (26-4). The Indians have lost only twice to Georgia opponents this season, both to Wesleyan — 74-68 on Dec. 6 and 62-52 on Feb. 18. They also defeated Wesleyan 70-48 on Jan. 20.
