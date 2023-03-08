A victory in Friday’s Class AAA state championship game would be the perfect finale of what has been an incredible four-year run for the Hebron Christian girls basketball team’s seniors and its head coach.

Since Jan Azar took over the program ahead of the 2019-20 season, the Lions are 116-9 (a 92.8 winning percentage) with a state championship in 2021, a state runner-up finish in 2022 and a Final Four appearance in 2020. No. 1-ranked Hebron can add a second state championship to that four-year resumé Friday with a win over No. 3 Lumpkin County in the 1 p.m. AAA final.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.