COLUMBUS — North Gwinnett and Wesleyan posted victories, while Gwinnett’s other three teams weren’t as fortunate Thursday in the state softball tournament.
North won its first game in the Class AAAAAAA bracket, defeating Colquitt 12-0, while Wesleyan edged Eagle’s Landing Christian 2-1 in the Class A Private opener.
Buford and Dacula, both in AAAAAA, and Mill Creek, in AAAAAAA, lost on the first day of play involving the final eight teams in each classification. All three of those teams now face a long road in the double-elimination competition.
North, last year’s state runner-up, encountered no trouble in a rout of Colquitt. The Bulldogs face Milton at 11 a.m. Friday in a winner’s bracket game. Milton defeated Mill Creek 7-2 in its opening game. Mill Creek plays an elimination game Friday at 3 p.m. against Colquitt.
Macey Cintron led Wesleyan to its exciting win over ELCA, allowing two hits and one run. She struck out seven to earn the win, and also was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI at the plate.
Ryley Kutter didn’t allow a hit or a run and struck out four to earn the save. She was 1-for-3 and scored a run to help the offense.
Marjee Williams went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Wolves, who also got singles from Christina McCoy and Jasmine Green. Wesleyan plays again Friday at 9 a.m. in a winner’s bracket game against Tattnall Square.
Sequoyah defeated Dacula 4-2 in AAAAAA, dropping the Falcons into a 3 p.m. elimination game against Pope. Buford also faces a 3 p.m. elimination game in that classification against Creekview after losing 3-1 to Cambridge.
