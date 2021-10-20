LOGANVILLE — Grayson and Mill Creek split their Class AAAAAAA state playoff games Wednesday, forcing a decisive Game 3 of their second-round series on Thursday.
Grayson pulled out a 6-5 win in Game 1 before Mill Creek squeaked out a 2-1 win in the nightcap.
Game 3, with a spot in the Oct. 28-30 Elite Eight in Columbus on the line, begins at 5 p.m. Thursday at Grayson.
SOFTBALL
Parkview falls to Lambert
LILBURN — Parkview was eliminated in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament Wednesday in a doubleheader sweep by Lambert.
Lambert beat the Panthers 9-0 in Game 1 and 5-0 in Game 2.
Lions fall to East Coweta
SHARPSBURG — Peachtree Ridge was swept by East Coweta in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs Wednesday.
The Lions lost Game won 11-2 and fell 11-0 in the nightcap.
Juhles Kelly homered for Peachtree Ridge in Game 1, and Madison Jenkins added a hit.
Hebron falls to Tattnall Square
MACON — Hebron Christian’s season ended with a pair of losses Wednesday at Tattnall Square Academy in the Class A Private second round.
Hebron lost Game 1 by a 9-2 score despite good games from Olivia Brewer (2-for-3, two doubles) and Addi McCullough (2-for-3). Layton Morris, Bryleigh Sissom, Dylan McCormack and Sydney Samples added hits in the opener.
