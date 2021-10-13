BUFORD — Buford swept Kell in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state softball playoffs Wednesday, in addition to recognizing six seniors between games.
The Wolves (24-2-1), who will play at Effingham County in the Oct. 19-21 second round, won Game 1 behind a three-hitter from Olivia Duncan (11-2), who struck out eight and walked one in the 3-0 victory. She also sparked the offense with a two-run home run in the fourth inning for a 2-0 lead, part of a 2-for-3 game that also included a double.
Taylor Malvin (3-for-3, triple, run, two stolen bases) and Emma Castorri (2-for-3, one run, two stolen bases) also stood out in the Game 1 win.
In Game 2, Buford pounded out a 13-4 win with Duncan (2-for-3, home run, RBI), Olivia Haag (2-for-3, double, two RBIs, three runs), Mackenzie Pickens (2-for-4, three RBIs, run) and Adriana Martinez (2-for-4, double, two RBIs) leading the offense.
Emma Grace Williams (8-0) was the winning pitcher in the nightcap, scattering seven hits in five innings. She struck out five.
SOFTBALL
Grayson cruises in first round
LOGANVILLE — Grayson routed McEachern twice Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Rams won the opener 12-0, and took a 10-0 victory in Game 2. Rylee Summers and Bailey Fowler teamed up for a no-hitter in Game 1, and allowed only one hit in Game 2.
Emma Davis and Carrie Green had three hits each in the opener, while Nia McKnight and Carter Freeman had two hits each. Savannah White added a hit and two RBIs.
In Game 2, Davis, Green, McKnight and Alex Wiley contributed two hits apiece.
Grayson hosts Mill Creek in the Oct. 19-21 second round.
Mill Creek sweeps
CUMMING — Mill Creek swept Region 6-AAAAAAA champion North Forsyth in Wednesday’s first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
The Hawks will play at Grayson in the Oct. 19-21 second round.
North Gwinnett advances
SUWANEE — Amber Reed earned two pitching victories Wednesday as North Gwinnett swept Denmark 6-2 and 4-3 Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Reed pitched seven innings in Game 1, scattering five hits and striking out eight. In the nightcap, she pitched six innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven.
Reed also had three hits and a home run in Game 2.
Bella Faw went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in Game 1, while Marisa Miller, Savannah Hardy and Avery Fielden also had hits. Miller finished the day 2-for-2 with four intentional walks and was hit by a pitch.
Jaylyn Benson and Simone Leonard had two hits each in Game 2.
North hosts Newnan in the Oct. 19-21 second round.
Parkview tops Campbell
LILBURN — Parkview kicked off the Class AAAAAAA state tournament with a sweep of Campbell on Wednesday.
The Panthers’ Olivia Kotowski pitched a complete-game, three-hitter in a 9-2, Game 1 victory, while her team racked up 11 hits. Kotowski, Neriah Lee, Kaily Collett and Kyla Maxwell had multiple hits in the win.
In Game 2, Izzy Salinas threw five shutout innings in a 10-0 win, while Kayla Lester and Kyla Maxwell had multiple hits.
Parkview hosts Lambert in the second round.
Peachtree Ridge moves on
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge hung on for an 8-5 win in Game 2 Wednesday, sweeping South Forsyth in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament. The Lions won the opening game 2-1.
In the nightcap, Peachtree Ridge gave up four runs in the sixth inning but advanced with a big offensive game led by Jaylah Jarrell, who went 3-for-4 with a home run. Sidney Strange had two hits in Game 2 and Kennedy Harp had a solo home run.
D’Amani Gadson was the Game 2 winning pitcher, allowing one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. She struck out four and walked none. Strange pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief.
In Game 1, Strange’s RBI single in the fifth inning brought in the game-winning run and broke a 1-1 tie. Harp’s RBI single in the first inning gave the Lions a 1-0 lead, but South Forsyth tied it in the fourth with a home run, its only run off Gadson, also the Game 1 winning pitcher. She gave up three hits, struck out two and walked none in seven innings of the opener.
Juhles Kelly was 2-for-2 with three stolen bases in Game 1.
Peachtree Ridge will play at East Coweta in the Oct. 19-21 second round.
Norcross eliminated
CANTON — Norcross was swept by Cherokee 16-4 and 19-0 in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Wednesday.
Brookwood falls
SHARPSBURG — Brookwood’s season ended with 5-1 and 9-4 losses at Region 2-AAAAAAA champion East Coweta on Wednesday.
Archer drops DH
LAWRENCEVILLE — Visiting Etowah swept 7-AAAAAAA champion Archer 11-4 and 10-2 Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Wednesday.
Mountain View falls
SUWANEE — Mountain View was eliminated in the Class AAAAAAA first round Wednesday with 4-0 and 9-6 losses to Lambert.
Duluth eliminated
MILTON — Duluth lost 12-4 and 7-1 to Milton on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
GAC falls in first round
FLOWERY BRANCH — Greater Atlanta Christian lost 12-0 and 17-0 to Cherokee Bluff on Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
Hebron sweeps state opener
DACULA — Hebron Christian rolled to a sweep of North Cobb Christian in Wednesday’s Class A Private state playoff opener, posting 12-0 and 14-0 victories.
In the opening 12-0 win, the Lions were led offensively by Olivia Brewer, who went 4-for-4 with four RBIs. She had plenty of support from teammates Jessie Parish (2-for-3, two RBIs), Sydney Samples (2-for-3), Dylan McCormack (2-for-3, double), Natalie Helton (2-for-3) and Bryleigh Sissom (2-for-3). Layton Morris was the winning pitcher.
In Game 2, Addi McCullough went 4-for-4 with a double and a triple, Parish went 3-for-4 with a triple and Brewer was 3-for-4 with a double. The Lions also got big games in the nightcap from McCormack (winning pitcher, 2-for-2), Helton (2-for-3, double), Morris (1-for-3, double), Samples (2-for-3, double) and Sissom (1-for-3, triple). Taylor Mansell and Rory Byrd added hits.
Hebron (15-8), the No. 14 seed in A Private, will travel to No. 8 seed Tattnall Square for the Oct. 19-21 second round.
