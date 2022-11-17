It took the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs to set up a football game between North Gwinnett and Lambert, two schools who share a Suwanee address and are separated by an eight-mile drive. They are about half that distance apart if there was a direct road across the Chattahoochee River between Gwinnett and Forsyth.
They neighboring high schools have good football teams, too, and only one will advance past Friday’s second-round showdown. North won this year’s Region 7-AAAAAAA title thanks its current seven-game winning streak, and only a Game 10 loss to Milton (31-21) kept Lambert (10-1) from the 6-AAAAAAA championship.
Lambert brings a balanced offense trigged by quarterback James Tyre (1,674 passing yards, 16 TDs) and featuring Brandon Jones (35 catches for 783 yards, nine TDs). Tyre also has rushed for 387 yards and six TDs, and three other Longhorns have more than 400 rushing yards.
North counters with a defense led by Kayden McDonald (63 tackles, 36 for losses, 11 sacks, 11 QB hurries), Grant Godfrey (62 tackles, 10 for losses, six sacks, eight QB hurries), Tyler Walton (42 tackles, 13 for losses, five sacks, eight QB hurries) and Cole Funderburk (52 tackles, 15 for losses, 11 sacks, 14 QB hurries).
North’s offensive success has hinged on the throwing and running of sophomore quarterback Ryan Hall, along with 1,000-yard rusher Julian Walters.
