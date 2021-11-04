Shiloh locked up a state football playoff berth last Friday with an 18-0 shutout of Lanier. The result guaranteed the No. 3 seed from Region 8-AAAAAA ahead of Friday’s game at Habersham Central, which has been eliminated from playoff contention.
The Generals can thank their stingy defense for the playoff spot — shutout wins over Winder-Barrow (9-0) and Lanier (18-0) in region play were the key results in getting to this point. Meanwhile, Shiloh hasn’t scored more than 21 points in a game all season, and it has scored only 55 points in five region games.
Ryan Green continues to lead that Shiloh defense, racking up nine tackles (three for losses), two sacks and an interception last week. Isaac Prince (seven tackles, two for losses), Xavier Wright (four tackles, one interception) and Marquies Hunter (three tackles, one interception) also played well last week.
The Generals got an offensive spark from the ground game, specifically 19 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown from Jamir Imuzai. Dion McDowell and Lorenzo Moore added TD runs in the win.
