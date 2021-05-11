Longtime Dacula track coaches Emmett Watkins and David Machovec are both retiring at the end of the school year, but the two coaches — who have a combined 30 years of service to Falcons athletics — aren’t finished punching a clock just yet.
“I’m still going to work part-time somewhere,” said Watkins, who for the last three years has worked as a half-time employee at the school. “I don’t know specifically what I’ll be doing just yet, but I will be involved with kids. My wife Rosalind and I also plan to travel a lot and we’ll really have a chance to enjoy each other.”
Machovec’s plans are a bit more settled as he’ll join former Dacula football coach Clint Jenkins at Morgan County, where he’ll serve as a half-time employee and an assistant football coach.
“I’ve worked with Clint for the last three years,” said Machovec, who has taught and coached at Dacula for 17 years. “He asked me to be his strength (and conditioning) coach because we need to get something started there and do it right. He knows what I do and he knows my philosophies of strength, conditioning and speed.”
The two self-professed “old school” coaches have impacted Dacula in numerous ways, as have their offspring. Watkins’ son Adam is a senior on this year’s football and track and field teams who has signed with Kennesaw State to pursue both sports.
Machovec’s son Israel and daughters Eve and Anna won state track titles in throwing events (and competed at the University of Georgia) — Israel and Eve went to Dacula, and Anna graduated from Prince Avenue Christian. And twins Rachel and Rebekah — who attended Mill Creek High — play volleyball at Flagler University in St. Augustine, Fla.
Both coaches have had varied careers with numerous stops along the way. Watkins, a Florida native, played football at Valdosta State and spent time there as an assistant coach and coached at Crawford County, Dodge County, Warren County, Glenn Hills (where he was head football coach for five years) and Bradwell Institute before arriving at Dacula.
Born into a Marine family, Machovec played football at Liberty University (where he met his wife Jill, who coaches volleyball at Mill Creek) and coached at Augusta Christian, Richmond County, Lakeside-Evans and Evans before joining the faculty at Dacula.
Not surprisingly, Watkins (who coached boys track) and Machovec (who coached girls track) were complimentary of one another’s skills and were appreciative of their long association.
“He is the hardest working coach I’ve ever been with,” Machovec said of Watkins. “In my 35 years of coaching, I’ve yet to see anybody who can outwork Emmett Watkins.”
“We’ve worked side by side for years; we’re both no-nonsense guys,” said Watkins. “He’s a perfectionist when it comes to the shot put and disc and it shows with his multiple state champions in those events. He’s just a good person to work with. We’ve enjoyed the process.
"I’ll miss him as a coach and co-worker but also as someone who’s made from the same book. In the last four years, I’ve had a chance to see him work with my own kid and develop him into being one of the top shot and disc throwers in the state. I don’t think that would have happened if not for the coaching from David.”
And both coaches — whose paths first crossed in the Augusta area — have placed a great deal of value in their time at Dacula.
“I’ve experienced a lot of growth, professionally, socially and spiritually, and it’s because of the people here,” said Machovec, who cited former head football coaches Kevin Maloof and Tommy Jones and athletic booster Dan Buchanan as memorable and influential sources. “The quality people I’ve worked with here haven’t been selfish with their talents — they’ve been very generous in sharing their knowledge because they wanted me to succeed.”
“I’ve been able to work with a bunch of great kids,” added Watkins. “My main thing has always been to enjoy what you are doing and to give something back to the kids to help them along. This has been a great place for giving back.”
