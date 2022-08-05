download.png

Buford's Marissa Ashton won the state all-around championship last season.

 Special Photo

Buford's Marissa Ashton, the reigning state high school gymnastics champion, is going into her senior season with a focused mentality to win win state and prepare for her collegiate career.

Ashton admits she has chosen a hard sport, but she has always stuck with it because it is so rewarding and fun. She now flows through her routines from the muscle memory built up since she was young.

