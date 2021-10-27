Five members of Parkview's 2017-18 state championship girls soccer team have reunited a few miles away from Lilburn for even more success on the pitch at Georgia Gwinnett College.
Addie Adame, Mariana Clarke, Narissa Gaither, Bre Harvey and Timmie Peters played significant roles as Parkview won the Class AAAAAAA state title in the spring of 2018.
That season brought a resurgence of the proud Panthers’ program — a nine-time state champion — and a school that’s also notorious for capturing baseball state and national titles as well as having success on the football gridiron and in other sports.
“Parkview is one of the top high school programs in the state and they have one of the biggest club (soccer) programs right across the street from the school," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "So, all the high school players also play club ball. When I’m getting someone from there, I don’t have to wonder if they’re well prepared with skills and training.”
After coming off first-round losses in the state tournament, GGC’s Lilburn Five came into the 2018 season knowing that Parkview had potential for success.
Adame had experienced state tournament success by helping the Panthers to a Sweet 16 appearance during her freshman season.
“It was my last year, as a senior, and I was hoping we would make it really far,” she said during a recent interview.
The team opened the season with a 3-0 victory against St. Pius X Catholic.
“That was our first win over them in a long time. That gave me a good feeling about the season,” said Gaither, a freshman midfielder on the state championship squad.
A key region victory against rival Brookwood provided a potentially easier path in the Georgia high school tournament. The postseason journey started with an 11-1 victory against South Gwinnett High School and was followed by a 2-0 triumph against Forsyth Central. That advanced Parkview to the Elite Eight, a new feat for all of team members.
Head coach Judson Hamby guided the girls to penalty-kick shootout victories against Hillgrove High School (3-2) and Lassiter High School (a wild 7-6 win) for a matchup against Milton High School in the state championship match.
“(The title game) was nerve racking. We brought a huge crowd. It was an intense game,” said Harvey, a junior midfielder on that squad.
Peters, a freshman backup goalkeeper, recalls a memorable bus ride to McEachern High School for the state championship clash.
“We got sent cards from elementary schools and their students wishing us luck," Peters said. "You could feel the tension. Even on the sidelines it was intense."
Gaither said: “I was excited reading social media before the game and seeing that there were fan buses coming to the game.”
Adame recalled the different emotions that were part of preparing for her final high school match.
“I was nervous since it was my first time ever being at the state championship," Adame said. "It wasn’t a scared-nervous feeling more than an excitement-nervous because I knew it was going to be a good game.”
Parkview and Milton battled to a scoreless opening half before the Panthers found the back of the net twice to close out a season as the nation’s top-ranked team.
“We were very excited when scoring the first goal," Peters said. "Coach had to keep us from running on the field to show our excitement. Another goal came and the crowd became so loud.”
Success for the group has carried over to Georgia Gwinnett College, leading to three winning seasons, three conference championships and playing in the NAIA tournament each season.
Adame is completing her fourth season as a midfielder for the Grizzlies and will take advantage of NAIA’s COVID-19 season to return for 2022. She earned most outstanding player honors at the 2020-21 conference tournament, scored the game-winning goal in double overtime of the 2019 NAIA Opening Round match against Trinity Christian College (Ill.), and helped the program reach the Round of 16 of the 2018 NAIA national tournament.
Clarke, a sophomore defender, has twice been an all-tournament team selection (2019 and 2020-21) in leading GGC to tournament titles.
Harvey, another sophomore, joined the program this fall after two seasons at Columbus State University. Gaither and Peters are playing in their first year at the collegiate level.
“There is a family-centered approach (at GGC) that’s like what made Parkview so successful," Harvey said. "We have a good connection. We are always laughing and having a good time. We’re so well connected.”
“It has been awesome to play here," said Peters, a reserve goalkeeper. "It’s like being home. It is a good experience.”
“Playing here takes me back to high school," Adame said. "I see Bre and Narissa in the midfield and it takes us back to when we were younger. I enjoy being around them.”
This year’s GGC squad is scheduled to close out the regular season Saturday, Oct. 30, at noon against Florida College. The team will then turn its attention to the postseason, starting with the Continental Athletic Conference championship tournament Nov. 12-13 at the Grizzly Soccer Complex in Lawrenceville.
