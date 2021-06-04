Class AAAAAAA state champion Parkview was represented well on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Baseball Team, released Thursday by the league’s coaches.
In addition to earning Team of the Year honors, Chan Brown was named Coach of the Year and the Panthers’ Cade Sadler was voted Player of the Year.
Grayson’s Bodie Eilertson and Brookwood’s Dylan Lonergan shared the Pitcher of the Year award, and Brookwood was selected as Field of the Year.
The coaches also selected the following all-region teams:
First Team
Pitchers
Carter Bailey, Brookwood
Josh Sosa, Brookwood
Tyler Gray, Grayson
Will Standard, Newton
Mason Brown, Parkview
Landon Stripling, Parkview
Ethan Lail, Parkview
Position Players
Jack Spyke, Brookwood
Josh Sharp, Brookwood
Josh Sosa, Brookwood
Trey Clark, Brookwood
Grady Bryant, Grayson
Bodie Eilertson, Grayson
De’Yon Cannon, Grayson
Henry Hunter, Grayson
Zion Ross, Newton
Ryan Spikes, Parkview
Jayden Talik, Parkview
Colin Houck, Parkview
Daylon Carleton, Parkview
Second Team
Pitchers
Jevarra Martin, Newton; Khalil King, Newton; Maddox Luppori, South Gwinnett; Jeramie Favors, South Gwinnett
Position Players
Kam Byrd, Grayson; Anthony Polanco, Grayson; Anthony Bynum, Newton; Justin Brown, Newton; Lucas Ballard, Newton; Dobbs Bowden, Parkview; Jonathan Lee, South Gwinnett; Damien Anderson, South Gwinnett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.