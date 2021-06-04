©Dale Zanine 2021_05_0500044.JPG
Parkview first baseman Cade Sadler (34) hits a first inning home run against East Coweta in the state playoffs at Parkview High School.

 Dale Zanine

Class AAAAAAA state champion Parkview was represented well on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Baseball Team, released Thursday by the league’s coaches.

In addition to earning Team of the Year honors, Chan Brown was named Coach of the Year and the Panthers’ Cade Sadler was voted Player of the Year.

Grayson’s Bodie Eilertson and Brookwood’s Dylan Lonergan shared the Pitcher of the Year award, and Brookwood was selected as Field of the Year.

The coaches also selected the following all-region teams:

First Team

Pitchers

Carter Bailey, Brookwood

Josh Sosa, Brookwood

Tyler Gray, Grayson

Will Standard, Newton

Mason Brown, Parkview

Landon Stripling, Parkview

Ethan Lail, Parkview

Position Players

Jack Spyke, Brookwood

Josh Sharp, Brookwood

Josh Sosa, Brookwood

Trey Clark, Brookwood

Grady Bryant, Grayson

Bodie Eilertson, Grayson

De’Yon Cannon, Grayson

Henry Hunter, Grayson

Zion Ross, Newton

Ryan Spikes, Parkview

Jayden Talik, Parkview

Colin Houck, Parkview

Daylon Carleton, Parkview

Second Team

Pitchers

Jevarra Martin, Newton; Khalil King, Newton; Maddox Luppori, South Gwinnett; Jeramie Favors, South Gwinnett

Position Players

Kam Byrd, Grayson; Anthony Polanco, Grayson; Anthony Bynum, Newton; Justin Brown, Newton; Lucas Ballard, Newton; Dobbs Bowden, Parkview; Jonathan Lee, South Gwinnett; Damien Anderson, South Gwinnett

