©Dale Zanine 2022_12_02 00459.jpg

Mill Creek’s Jamal Anderson (1) rushes the passer against Milton at Lakewood Stadium in the Class AAAAAAA semifinals on Dec. 2, 2022.

 Dale Zanine

Class AAAAAAA state champion Mill Creek earned three of the top four awards on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Football Team selected by the region’s coaches.

The Hawks’ Caleb Downs was Athlete of the Year, Jamal Anderson was Defensive Player of the Year and Jacob Ulrich was Specialist of the Year. Region champion Buford’s Justice Haynes was Offensive Player of the Year.

