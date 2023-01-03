Class AAAAAAA state champion Mill Creek earned three of the top four awards on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Football Team selected by the region’s coaches.
The Hawks’ Caleb Downs was Athlete of the Year, Jamal Anderson was Defensive Player of the Year and Jacob Ulrich was Specialist of the Year. Region champion Buford’s Justice Haynes was Offensive Player of the Year.
The coaches also voted on the following all-region teams:
First-Team Offense
QB Hayden Clark, Mill Creek
RB Carmello Jeffrey, Central Gwinnett
RB Matthew Haber, Mountain View
RB Cameron Robinson, Mill Creek
WR Makhail Wood, Mill Creek
WR Brendan Jenkins, Mill Creek
WR Zyon Davis, Mountain View
WR Eric Hart, Mountain View
WR Jordan Allen, Buford
TE/HB Kavan Kelly, Mountain View
KR Ethan Campbell, Collins Hill
OL Aidan Banfield, Mill Creek
OL Gemyel Allen, Mountain View
OL Paul Mubenga, Buford
OL Jeremiah Schine, Mill Creek
OL Devin Forrester, Buford
OL Nate Lee, Mountain View
OL T.K. Lanier, Collins Hill
K Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill
First-Team Defense
DL Simeon Boulware, Dacula
DL Eddrick Houston, Buford
DL Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill
DL Justin Greene, Mountain View
DL Nick Maxey, Mill Creek
DL Dion Crawford, Collins Hill
DL Jonathan Williams, Dacula
LB Jabari Spencer, Mountain View
LB Josh Anglin, Mill Creek
LB Sean Moon, Central Gwinnett
LB Cole Mullins, Mill Creek
LB Jayden Bethea, Dacula
LB Chuma Okoye, Dacula
LB Ryan McKinnis, Buford
DB Trajen Greco, Mill Creek
DB K.J. Bolden, Buford
DB Santana Banner, Mountain View
DB Tyshun White, Buford
DB A.J. Cheeks, Mountain View
DB Jayden Davis, Collins Hill
LS Anderson Kesinger, Mountain View
P Jackson Smith, Mountain View
Second-Team Offense
QB Dylan Wittke, Buford; RB Jason Jackson, Central Gwinnett; RB Hector Davies, Dacula; RB Justin Baker, Buford; WR Xavier Tates, Central Gwinnett; WR Cedric Nash, Collins Hill; WR Marlon Stewart, Dacula; WR Isaiah Richardson, Collins Hill; WR C.J. Hector, Collins Hill; WR Caleb Farr, Mountain View; TE/HB Jaiden Marlin, Central Gwinnett; OL Josh Brooks, Central Gwinnett; OL Cooper Bothwell, Mill Creek; OL Ian Chandler, Buford; OL Kevin Smith, Dacula; OL Nolan Currie, Mountain View; K Michael Sarmiento, Central Gwinnett
Second-Team Defense
DL Nic Denick, Mill Creek; DL Manny Gyamfi, Mountain View; DL Nate Nelson, Mountain View; DL Mark Collier, Central Gwinnett; DL Alijah Williams, Buford; LB Luke Thomas, Collins Hill; LB Javyon Hatch, Collins Hill; LB Chidozie Nwachukwu, Dacula; LB T.Z. Evans, Mountain View; LB Jadon Perlotte, Buford; DB Jaiden Patterson, Mill Creek; DB Devin Williams, Buford; DB Brandon Brown, Collins Hill; DB D.J. Tisdale, Dacula; DB Jaylen Carter, Central Gwinnett; DB Justin Content, Mill Creek; DB Eric Jones, Mountain View; LS Brayden Walters, Mill Creek
