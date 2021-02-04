Grayson’s Class of 2021 class of football recruits grew to 25 after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
The players helped the Rams to the Class AAAAAAA state title last season.
This year’s group includes defensive back Jayvian Allen (Tennessee Tech), wide receiver C.J. Bradley (Georgia Knights Prep), offensive lineman Garrett Brophy (Johns Hopkins), defensive end Victoine Brown (Louisville), linebacker Grady Bryant (Berry), defensive back Jibrahn Claude (Buffalo), defensive end Noah Collins (Georgia Tech), defensive back Marsyas Fox (Robert Morris), quarterback Jake Garcia (Miami, Fla.), defensive back Eldric Griffin (Mississippi State), tight end Eric Gutierrez (Georgia Knights Prep), wide receiver Jamal Haynes (Georgia Tech), defensive lineman Jaidyn Hicks (Mars Hill), defensive lineman Jaidan Jackson (Stony Brook), running back Phil Mafah (Clemson), linebacker Franklin Neal (Air Force), defensive back Tyler Pugh (Tennessee Martin), wide receiver Daejon Reynolds (Florida), linebacker Sebastian Sagar (Rhode Island), linebacker/defensive end Fernando Sanchez (Central Michigan), wide receiver Jaden Smith (Eastern Kentucky), defensive back Jordon Thomas (Wingate), quarterback/wide receiver Jacob Whitlow (Georgia Knights Prep), lineman Tyzen Wilkerson (Mercer) and lineman Walker Williams (Berry).
