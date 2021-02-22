Gwinnett matchups in the first round of the state high school basketball playoffs:
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Class AAAAAAA Boys
6:30 p.m. — Lowndes at Grayson
7 p.m. — Lambert at Berkmar
7 p.m. — Parkview at Camden County
7:30 p.m. — Mill Creek at Milton
7:30 p.m. — Peachtree Ridge at Cherokee
Class AAAAAAA Girls
5 p.m. — Lowndes at Grayson
6 p.m. — Camden County at Brookwood
6 p.m. — Denmark at Archer
6 p.m. — Mill Creek at Cherokee
6 p.m. — North Gwinnett at Woodstock
6 p.m. — Parkview at Colquitt County
6 p.m. — Roswell at Peachtree Ridge
6 p.m. — West Forsyth at Norcross
7 p.m. — Duluth at North Forsyth
Class AAAAAA Boys
6 p.m. — Dalton at Shiloh
6:30 p.m. — Buford at Alexander
Class AAAAAA Girls
6 p.m. — Alexander at Buford
6 p.m. — Lanier at Carrollton
Class AAA Girls
6 p.m. — Oconee County at GAC
Class A Private Boys
7 p.m. — Providence at George Walton
7:30 p.m. — Athens Academy at Hebron
Class A Private Girls
6 p.m. — George Walton at Hebron
6 p.m. — Wesleyan at Tallulah Falls
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Class AAAAAAA Boys
6 p.m. — South Gwinnett at Tift County
7 p.m. — Norcross at Denmark
7 p.m. — Roswell at North Gwinnett
7:30 p.m. — Discovery at South Forsyth
7:30 p.m. — Etowah at Collins Hill
Class AAAAAAA Girls
6 p.m. — Discovery at South Forsyth
6 p.m. — Etowah at Collins Hill
6 p.m. — Gainesville at Archer
Class AAAAAA Boys
7 p.m. — South Paulding at Lanier
Class AAAAAA Girls
6:30 p.m. — Dacula at Rome
Class AAA Boys
7 p.m. — GAC at Monroe Area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.