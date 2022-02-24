urgent STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Gwinnett's Second-Round Schedule From Staff Reports Feb 24, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Scenes and action from Dacula’s last second win against Pope in the first round of the state playoffs Wednesday night at Dacula High School. Gwinnett County matchups in the second round of the Georgia High School Association state basketball playoffs:Friday5 p.m. — Pebblebrook at Collins Hill girls 6 p.m. — Buford at Brunswick girls6 p.m. — Mountain View at Grayson boys6 p.m. — Hebron at Savannah Country Day girls6:30 p.m. — Hillgrove at Berkmar boys7 p.m. — Grayson at North Forsyth girls7 p.m. — Peachtree Ridge at Brookwood girls7:30 p.m. — East Coweta at North Gwinnett boysSaturday 2 p.m. — Archer at Lowndes girls3:30 p.m. — Norcross at Lowndes boys4 p.m. — GAC at Groves boys4 p.m. — Tift County at Norcross girls5 p.m. — Bradwell at Dacula girls6 p.m. — Archer at Walton boys6 p.m. — Buford at Statesboro boys6 p.m. — GAC at Johnson girls6 p.m. — Providence at Calvary Day boys7 p.m. — Collins Hill at Pebblebrook boys 