Scenes and action from Dacula's last second win against Pope in the first round of the state playoffs Wednesday night at Dacula High School.

Gwinnett County matchups in the second round of the Georgia High School Association state basketball playoffs:

Friday

5 p.m. — Pebblebrook at Collins Hill girls

6 p.m. — Buford at Brunswick girls

6 p.m. — Mountain View at Grayson boys

6 p.m. — Hebron at Savannah Country Day girls

6:30 p.m. — Hillgrove at Berkmar boys

7 p.m. — Grayson at North Forsyth girls

7 p.m. — Peachtree Ridge at Brookwood girls

7:30 p.m. — East Coweta at North Gwinnett boys

Saturday

2 p.m. — Archer at Lowndes girls

3:30 p.m. — Norcross at Lowndes boys

4 p.m. — GAC at Groves boys

4 p.m. — Tift County at Norcross girls

5 p.m. — Bradwell at Dacula girls

6 p.m. — Archer at Walton boys

6 p.m. — Buford at Statesboro boys

6 p.m. — GAC at Johnson girls

6 p.m. — Providence at Calvary Day boys

7 p.m. — Collins Hill at Pebblebrook boys

